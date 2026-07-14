Zuffa Boxing's BIG Reveal! Conor Benn Signed & Full Fighter Roster Unveiled! (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with the latest news from Zuffa Boxing, and it's a bold statement: 'We've been busy!' But what does this mean for the sport and its fans? Well, it seems Zuffa has been on a signing spree, and the roster reveals are creating quite a stir.

Veteran combat sports journalist Jesse Holland, a seasoned observer of the scene since 2004, has the inside scoop. Zuffa's recent acquisition of rising star Conor Benn from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing was just the beginning. The promotion has now unveiled its full roster, and it's a mixed bag, to say the least.

For casual fans, the list may not be as star-studded as one might hope. The comments section is buzzing with similar sentiments, indicating that many are left wanting more. But here's where it gets interesting: Zuffa is playing the long game.

The promotion is building its foundation with a mix of up-and-coming talent and seasoned veterans. While the current lineup might not be a household name, Zuffa is strategically positioning itself for the future. And this is the part most people miss—the potential for growth and the creation of new stars.

Commentator Max Kellerman, never one to shy away from a bold statement, has this to say: 'The game has changed.' He takes a jab at Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya, suggesting they're fighting a losing battle against Zuffa's Dana White and Nick Khan. But is this a fair assessment? Are Zuffa's moves truly a game-changer, or is it too early to tell?

With Zuffa's next event on March 8 featuring a cruiserweight title fight between Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton, the stage is set for more action. Will Zuffa's strategy pay off? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—the boxing world is in for a thrilling ride.