Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as NYC Mayor: Rama Duwaji's Art-World Chic Fashion (2026)

New York City's First Lady, Rama Duwaji, is making a statement with her fashion choices, and the world is taking notice. But it's not just her style that's turning heads; it's the powerful message behind it.

On the occasion of Zohran Mamdani's swearing-in as New York City mayor, Duwaji, a 28-year-old Syrian-American illustrator, opted for a minimalist yet impactful ensemble. She held two Qurans, donning a black coat, a knee-length black dress or skirt, black ankle boots, and a pair of bold, gold statement earrings. This outfit choice was a subtle yet powerful way of expressing her identity and cultural heritage.

Duwaji has consistently challenged traditional expectations of a first lady's wardrobe, favoring modern, understated looks with a creative twist. Her Instagram feed showcases a similar modernist aesthetic, reflecting her unique sense of style. And when her husband, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, delivered his victory speech in November, Duwaji stood by his side, dressed in a dark denim top by Zeid Hijazi and a black skirt by Ulla Johnson, both Middle Eastern designers, and statement earrings by New York's own Eddie Borgo.

Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony was a historic moment. He took the oath of office after midnight on New Year's Day, calling it "the honor and a privilege of a lifetime." Surrounded by his parents, Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, he was administered the oath by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a landmarked former subway station beneath City Hall. And in a move that symbolized his commitment to his faith and heritage, Mamdani took the oath on the Quran, becoming the first New York City mayor to do so.

Here's where it gets even more significant: Mamdani is the 112th person to lead New York City, but he is the first Muslim and the first person of South Asian descent to hold this position. This milestone is a testament to the city's diversity and a step forward in representation. And Duwaji, through her fashion choices, is playing a role in this narrative, showcasing that personal style can be a powerful tool for self-expression and cultural celebration.

