Zohran Mamdani's Suit: Decoding Power, Politics, and Millennial Style (2026)

The story of Zohran Mamdani's suit is a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of fashion and its deep connection to society and politics. It's a tale that reveals much about the man himself and the changing landscape of our world.

In a time when suits seemed to be fading from our collective consciousness, Mamdani's election as New York City's mayor brought them back into the spotlight. His campaign, a breath of fresh air, captivated the world, and with it, his consistent suit choices.

The Power of the Suit: A Controversial Symbol?

Derek Guy, a men's fashion writer, describes the suit's position as 'weird'. It's been on a slow decline since World War II, with a significant drop in the 1990s. Today, suits are mostly reserved for formal occasions, much like the kimono in Japan, representing a tradition distant from daily life.

But here's where it gets controversial: suits are a subtle form of drag, performing masculinity, authority, and proximity to power. They're a tool politicians use to gain public trust and confidence, especially in a liberal democracy where relatability is key.

A Familiar Feeling: The Diaspora's Suit Story

For many of us, especially those with roots in the global south, the suit holds a unique significance. It's a garment that can make us feel sophisticated and expensive, yet its silhouette can quickly become outdated. The cost of keeping up with suit trends can be a considerable investment, especially when they fall out of fashion so rapidly.

Mamdani's Choice: A Study in Contrast

Mamdani's preferred suit brand, Suitsupply, is an interesting choice. It's a mid-market label, reflecting his background as a relatively young, neither poor nor exceptionally wealthy, individual. His suits resonate with his demographic: people in their 30s and 40s, college graduates with middle-class incomes, who are often frustrated by the cost of housing.

In contrast, Donald Trump's suits are a world apart. He wears luxurious Italian Brioni suits, a natural fit for his wealth and New York real-estate background. Mamdani's choice, on the other hand, doesn't contradict his proposed policies, which focus on rent freezes, affordable housing, and universal early childhood care.

The Suit's Political Legacy: From Obama to Merkel

The history of suits in politics is rich and varied. From Obama's 'shocking' tan suit to Macron's polished look and Merkel's colorful 'rainbow' jackets, the suit has the power to define a politician. It's a performance of banality, a uniform of political power, as Dr. Matthew Sterling Benson-Strohmayer puts it.

Benson-Strohmayer also highlights the suit's military and colonial legacy, suggesting it's a form of protective armor, especially for people of color in predominantly white spaces. It's a way to signal legitimacy and respectability, appealing to as many voters as possible.

Code-Switching: A Necessary Evil?

The concept of code-switching, or adapting one's behavior to fit different contexts, is not new. Even Mohandas Gandhi, known for his iconic dhoti and shawl, once wore a three-piece suit during his barrister training in London. Today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, has swapped his fatigues for a suit, albeit without a tie.

David Kuchta, author of 'The Three-Piece Suit and Modern Masculinity', suggests Mamdani's suit choices are symbolic. As a Muslim child of Indian descent and a democratic socialist, he faces pressure to conform to leadership expectations while also navigating the tightrope of not appearing elitist.

Kuchta also highlights the double standards at play. White males can remain unnoticed, but women and ethnic minorities must carefully navigate the codes associated with suits when attempting to gain the power they represent.

The Tension in Mamdani's Persona

In Mamdani's public persona, the tension between somewhere and nowhere, insider and outsider, is evident. It's a feeling many of us can relate to, whether it's trying to fit into an inherited tradition or a culture we were born into. What Mamdani's sartorial choices make clear is that in politics, appearance is never neutral. It's a powerful tool that can shape perceptions and influence outcomes.