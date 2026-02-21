Zohran Mamdani's Custom Carhartt Jacket: Supporting NYC Businesses & Style (2026)

Zohran Mamdani's Custom Carhartt Jacket: A Symbol of New York's Local Pride and Public Service

Amidst the chaos of last weekend's winter storm, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a bold fashion statement that has since sparked conversations on social media. His series of jackets, each with a unique story, showcased his commitment to aligning with the city's local workforce and public sector.

The first jacket, a green zip-up from the Department of Sanitation, was worn during a Saturday press conference at the Spring Street Salt Shed, symbolizing his connection to the city's sanitation workers. The second, emblazoned with 'Emergency Management,' was a powerful message to New York City public school students.

However, it was the Carhartt jacket that truly captured attention. This jacket, a 'Full Swing Steel Jacket' sourced from Dave's, a family-owned workwear store in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, has a rich history. It was custom-made with embroidery by Arena Embroidery, a Bushwick-based business founded by Rocco Arena in 2018. The jacket features bold, curly lettering at the chest reading 'The City of New York' and 'Mayor' on the bicep.

The inside collar carries a powerful quote: 'No problem too big. No task too small.' This sentiment, often repeated by Mamdani, is a direct reference to his inauguration speech. He emphasized the importance of a city belonging to its people, ensuring no issue is too small to address and no individual too alone to feel at home in New York.

This strategic use of fashion as a political tool is not new for Mamdani. His inauguration speech included an embroidered tie from Kartik Research and a SuitSupply suit, showcasing his commitment to using clothing to communicate his values. However, this Carhartt jacket takes a more direct approach, openly displaying his alliances with New York's local businesses and public service.

The jacket's popularity is evident in the comments on Arena Embroidery's Instagram post, where many requested a 'merch drop.' In today's culture, where celebrities like Timothée Chalamet promote films with custom jackets, Mamdani's approach is a strategic move to engage and connect with everyday New Yorkers, emphasizing his agenda of prioritizing the city's residents.