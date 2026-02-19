Zoe Saldaña: The Highest-Grossing Movie Star of All Time! (2026)

A new box office queen has emerged, and her name is Zoe Saldaña! In a stunning turn of events, Saldaña has dethroned Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing movie star of all time. But here's the twist: it's not just about the numbers; it's a story of creative struggles and triumphs.

As of January 12, Saldaña's total gross earnings reached a staggering $16.8 billion, thanks in large part to her role as Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar series. The latest installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, pushed her over the top, raking in $1.23 billion at the global box office.

But it's not just about the money. Saldaña, an Oscar-winning actor, has had a remarkable career with leading roles in 18 films, including blockbusters like the Avatar movies, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War. She's achieved a rare feat: starring in the three highest-grossing movies of all time!

Johansson, Saldaña's Marvel co-star, now takes the second spot with $16.4 billion. Her rise to the top was swift, propelled by the release of Jurassic World Rebirth last summer.

While Saldaña's success is largely attributed to Avatar, Johansson's rise was fueled by her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an interesting contrast, as the top five highest-grossing actors are all known for their Marvel roles.

But here's where it gets controversial: despite her success, Saldaña has spoken openly about the creative challenges that come with working on big-budget franchises. In a 2024 interview with The Independent, she expressed her frustrations, saying, "How do I speak about this without letting down the wonderful filmmakers?" She continued, "I'm grateful for these opportunities, but when a special project becomes a commercial machine, it can limit an artist's input. Now, I feel like a smaller part of a bigger thing."

And this is the part most people miss: behind the glitz and glamour, there's a real artist with a unique perspective. Saldaña's journey is a reminder that success can come with its own set of challenges.

