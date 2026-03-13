Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Hetmyer's Blistering Fifty and More! | T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights (2026)

Table of Contents
Summary Live Reporting References

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights

Live Reporting
* Scorecard

Summary

  • Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first.
  • Shimron Hetmyer smashed a 19-ball fifty, the fastest by a West Indian at the T20 World Cup, but was dropped twice by Tashinga Musekiwa.
  • Rovman Powell smacked a fifty off 29 deliveries.
  • King and Hope were dismissed by Ngarava and Bennett, respectively.

Live Reporting

1. WI 176-2 (14.2 overs)
Shimron Hetmyer slog sweeps Graeme Cremer for six over cow corner, adjusting his gloves as he goes down on one knee.

2. Fifty for Powell (14.1 overs)
Rovman Powell accelerates after a slow start, slapping Graeme Cremer's first ball for a single down to long-on. He reaches his fifty off 29 balls.

3. Drinks Break (14 overs)
West Indies 169-2 at drinks. Rovman Powell continues his onslaught, hammering Brad Evans for a six over long-off and back-to-back fours.

4. Post (14:43 GMT)
Former England batter Dawid Malan on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: Batters must find their own game style. Rovman Powell needs to face his preferred bowler, Dion Myers.

5. WI 150-2 (13 overs)
Rovman Powell hits a massive 106-meter six off the final ball of Dion Myers' over, the biggest so far.

6. WI 141-2 (12.3 overs)
Dion Myers bowls for Zimbabwe. Shimron Hetmyer smashes it for four, squiring it wide of point. Rovman Powell follows with a mid-wicket boundary.

7. WI 131-2 (12 overs)
Rovman Powell whips Brad Evans for six over mid-wicket, showcasing why Hetmyer cannot be dropped.

8. Hetmyer dropped on 70 (11.2 overs)
Tashinga Musekiwa spills a catch, dropping Hetmyer for the second time.

9. Post (14:30 GMT)
Dawid Malan: Zimbabwe should have caught Hetmyer. Sikander Raza's leg spin is key, and Powell needed Hetmyer on strike.

10. WI 120-2 (11 overs)
Graeme Cremer's leg-spin concedes just five runs, providing invaluable control after Hetmyer's onslaught.

11. WI 115-2 (10 overs)
West Indies are motoring towards a substantial total at the Wankhede Stadium.

12. Powell survives (9.4 overs)
Rovman Powell survives a review, with Zimbabwe's desperation hinting at a bat-on decision.

13. Zimbabwe review (9.4 overs)
Former England batter Dawid Malan: Rovman Powell uses the crease well in a small ground. His power allows him to dissect fielders.

14. WI 109-2 (9.2 overs)
Shimron Hetmyer's strength is evident, giving Schwarzenegger a run for his money in the bench-pressing stakes.

15. Sikander Raza's six (9 overs)
Sikander Raza smashes a 108-meter six off his first ball, showcasing his power. Hetmyer follows with a stylish late cut for four.

17. WI 98-2 (9 overs)
Zimbabwe's spinners are under pressure. Rovman Powell latches on to a short ball and smacks it for four.

18. Post (14:17 GMT)
Dawid Malan: Shimron Hetmyer is aggressive and respectful of the turning ball. Zimbabwe faces a challenging task.

19. Fifty for Shimron Hetmyer (7.5 overs)
Hetmyer brings up his half-century off 19 balls, walloping the Zimbabwe captain over cow corner.

20. WI 79-2 (7.2 overs)
Shimron Hetmyer smashes 41 off 16 balls, hitting Sikandar Raza for a 94-meter six over mid-wicket.

