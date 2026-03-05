Zimbabwe's World Cup Comeback: Key Players and Strategies (2026)

Zimbabwe’s cricket team is back on the global stage, and it’s a moment that’s both thrilling and daunting. After missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, they’ve finally secured their spot in the 2025 T20 World Cup—but the real challenge is just beginning. With newer Full Members like Afghanistan outperforming them, Zimbabwe must prove they belong among the elite. But here’s where it gets controversial: can they truly compete with the likes of Australia and Sri Lanka in their group? Let’s dive in.

Group Fixtures:

- vs Oman in Colombo, February 9

- vs Australia in Colombo, February 13

- vs Ireland in Pallekele, February 17

- vs Sri Lanka in Colombo, February 19

Zimbabwe’s return to the World Cup is a testament to their resilience. Their last appearance in 2022 saw them reach the Super 12s, where they fell to Bangladesh and the Netherlands—teams they consider peers. This time, however, their group includes two former champions, Australia and Sri Lanka, making the path to the Super Eights incredibly tough. Beating Oman and Ireland is a must, but is that even enough?

To stand a chance, Zimbabwe will need more than just their star players like Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, and the emerging Brian Bennett. Their bowling attack, featuring Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Brad Evans, offers pace, swing, and variation. Add to that a spin trio of Raza (offspin), Wellington Masakadza (left-arm spin), and Graeme Cremer (legspin), and they have a well-rounded arsenal. But here’s the kicker: Zimbabwe haven’t played any cricket in the last two months. Will they enter the tournament rusty or rested?

Recent Form:

Zimbabwe dominated the qualifiers, winning all five matches, including the final against Namibia. However, their record against top teams is less impressive. They lost all four matches in a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in July 2025 and were swept 3-0 by Afghanistan at home. A silver lining? They’ve secured two recent wins over Sri Lanka, which could boost their confidence against the co-hosts. But is that enough to overcome their lack of recent match practice?

Players to Watch:

1. Brian Bennett: A prodigious talent with centuries in all formats, Bennett was the leading run-scorer in the Africa Region Qualifiers. His aggressive style at the top of the order could be Zimbabwe’s game-changer. With a T20I strike rate of 145.48 and nine fifties in 52 matches, he’s one to watch.

2. Sikandar Raza: The only Zimbabwean player in competitive action recently, Raza shone in the SA20 tournament, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker despite personal tragedy. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a key figure for Zimbabwe.

Last Hurrah for the Veterans?

Raza, Taylor, and Cremer, all 39 (with Taylor turning 40 just before the tournament), are likely eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup as their final bow. For now, they form the backbone of a team where nearly half the players have World Cup experience. But is this veteran-led squad enough to compete in today’s fast-paced T20 landscape?

Best XI:

1. Brian Bennett, 2. Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3. Dion Myers, 4. Brendan Taylor (wk), 5. Sikandar Raza (capt), 6. Ryan Burl, 7. Graeme Cremer, 8. Brad Evans, 9. Wellington Masakadza, 10. Blessing Muzarabani, 11. Richard Ngarava

Thought-Provoking Question:

As Zimbabwe steps onto the World Cup stage, the question remains: Can a team reliant on veterans and a few emerging stars truly challenge the cricket powerhouses? Or is their return to the tournament more symbolic than competitive? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!