Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Shock: Brendan Taylor Out, Ben Curran Drafted In! | Cricket News (2026)

Zimbabwe's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Brendan Taylor, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Taylor, 40, picked up the injury in Zimbabwe's first match against Oman, where he was on 31 off 30 balls when he had to retire hurt. He had earlier taken three catches behind the stumps. With at least two more games to go in the tournament, Taylor's replacement, Ben Curran, has been brought into the squad. Curran, a top-order batter with centuries in both Tests and ODIs, has never been considered for T20I cricket before. In 40 T20 innings, he has 872 runs at a strike rate of 126.01 with a best of 71. For the game against Australia, Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket, and Tony Munyonga has come into the Zimbabwe XI in Taylor's place. Taylor's absence was always a possibility, as he was a doubt for the Australia fixture. However, the team management hoped to have him ready for the remaining fixtures. Taylor made a comeback to international cricket in July 2025 after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His return included two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20Is, where he scored 282 runs, including an innings of 123 against Botswana in a T20 World Cup qualifying game in September 2025.