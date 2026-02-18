Zimbabwe's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Brendan Taylor, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Taylor, 40, picked up the injury in Zimbabwe's first match against Oman, where he was on 31 off 30 balls when he had to retire hurt. He had earlier taken three catches behind the stumps. With at least two more games to go in the tournament, Taylor's replacement, Ben Curran, has been brought into the squad. Curran, a top-order batter with centuries in both Tests and ODIs, has never been considered for T20I cricket before. In 40 T20 innings, he has 872 runs at a strike rate of 126.01 with a best of 71. For the game against Australia, Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket, and Tony Munyonga has come into the Zimbabwe XI in Taylor's place. Taylor's absence was always a possibility, as he was a doubt for the Australia fixture. However, the team management hoped to have him ready for the remaining fixtures. Taylor made a comeback to international cricket in July 2025 after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His return included two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20Is, where he scored 282 runs, including an innings of 123 against Botswana in a T20 World Cup qualifying game in September 2025.
Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Shock: Brendan Taylor Out, Ben Curran Drafted In! | Cricket News (2026)
References
- https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/pakistan-withdraw-boycott-of-india-match-at-t20-world-cup-1523168
- https://www.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/47887282/pakistan-decision-boycott-india-t20-world-cup-match-was-gain-bangladesh-respect
- https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/t20-world-cup-2026-aus-vs-zim-brendan-taylor-out-of-remainder-of-world-cup-with-hamstring-injury-1523802
- https://www.gulte.com/sports/395068/t20-wc-starts-but-where-is-the-hype
- https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/babar-azam-lambasted-t20-world-cup-future-in-jeopardy-after-netherlands-flop-show-kahan-se-superstar-hai-101770530300177.html
- https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/137565/finishing-second-is-a-huge-improvement-klinger
Top Articles
Special Ks Return! Kyrgios & Kokkinakis' Emotional Brisbane Comeback Win
West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo Faces Player Revolt Amid Deteriorating Morale
Tyson Fury's Boxing Comeback in 2026: Will He Face Joshua or Usyk?
Latest Posts
Withernsea Community Mourns Sea Tragedy: A Tale of Loss and Resilience
Trump's Oil Agenda: Unraveling the Future of Venezuela's Oil Industry
Recommended Articles
- Can a 20 year old have a 700 credit score?
- Alysa Liu's Incredible Mental Resilience at the 2026 Olympics
- What are the dates for IRS estimated tax payments?
- 4.4 Billion-Year-Old Mineral Found in Australia Reveals New Clues About Earth’s Formation
- ATP Delray Beach Day 3 Predictions: Michelsen vs Korda Spotlight + Top Matches Preview
- Tesla's Autopilot: A Case Study in Misleading Marketing
- ATP Rio Open 2026 Day 3 Predictions: Cerundolo Brothers to Progress?
- Queensland's New Battery Storage: Boosting Coal Plant Reliability
- F1 2026 Test Drama: Who Leads Melbourne's Form Guide?
- Remembering Pravina Deshpande: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 60 | Bollywood News
- Dewey Foley's WrestleMania 42 Fantasy Card: A WWE Writer's Dream Matches
- Bath Community Kitchen Expands: Fighting loneliness, food poverty, and waste
- Record Fine for Alcoa: Illegal Clearing of Jarrah Forests in WA
- Radio Free Asia Returns: Resuming Broadcasts to China After Funding Cuts
- School Bus Crash: Driver Dies, 40+ Children Escape Serious Injury
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Dewey Foley's WrestleMania 42 Fantasy Card: A WWE Writer's Dream Matches
- Optimal Bedroom Temperature for Better Sleep: What Science Says for Older Adults
- Veteran Actor Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60 After Prolonged Illness
- The Players Championship: Should it be Golf's 5th Major?
- Radio Free Asia Returns: Resuming Broadcasts to China After Funding Cuts
- Queensland's NEW Big Battery Powers Up Next to Coal Plant! 🔋⚡️
- USD/JPY Analysis: Yen Weakens as Japan's Economic Woes Clash with BoJ Policy
- Police treating spate of Western Sydney shootings and arson attacks as linked
- Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: A Clash of NBA Titans
- Bath Community Kitchen Expands with National Lottery Funding
- Cheapest Flights in 2026: Save Big with These Booking and Travel Tips
- Chalmers vs Philip Lowe: Personal Vendetta Behind Inflation Critique? | Political Analysis
- Queensland's New Battery Storage: Boosting Coal Plant Reliability
- Justin Hemmes Buys $18M Byron Bay Beach Shack: What It Means for NSW Property & Hospitality
- Queensland's NEW Big Battery Powers Up Next to Coal Plant! 🔋⚡️
- Evening Shade: Resistance Rising | Political Activism & Future Strategies 2026
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Australian Government's Temporary Ban: ISIS Bride Families Face Challenges Returning Home
- Nikola Jokic vs Kawhi Leonard: Nuggets vs Clippers Western Conference Showdown | NBA Highlights
- Chalmers vs Philip Lowe: Personal Vendetta Behind Inflation Critique? | Political Analysis
- Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Out-of-Conference Game
- Remembering Pravina Deshpande: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 60 | Bollywood News
- Galgotias University's Fake AI Summit Scandal: Chinese Robot Dog Exposed
- Houston Rockets vs Hornets LIVE: Road to 5th Straight Win? Key Matchups & Predictions
- NHS Outsourcing Scandal: £48 Million Vaccine Claims Assessment Costs
- London Pedicab Crackdown: No More Rip-Off Fares & Blaring Music! 🚴♀️💷
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Nikola Jokic vs Kawhi Leonard: Nuggets vs Clippers Western Conference Showdown | NBA Highlights
- Electro-Harmonix Bass Big Muff Pi 2 Review: Low-End Fuzz History
- The Players Championship: Should it be Golf's 5th Major?
- MLA Raja Singh's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage in MP
- Ukraine-Russia Talks: Progress Made, But Challenges Remain | Special Envoy Witkoff
- Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets: Can Houston Extend Their Road Win Streak? | NBA 2026
- Police treating spate of Western Sydney shootings and arson attacks as linked
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Western Sydney Shootings & Arson Attacks: Police Link to Organised Crime
- Rested Rangers Back to Practice: Hoping Olympic Break Provides Reset
- Radio Free Asia Returns: Resuming Broadcasts to China After Funding Cuts
- Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: A Clash of NBA Titans
- Inside the 1980s Aero: The Hand-Built Italian Simoncini with 26” Front Wheel
- School Bus Crash: Driver Dies, 40+ Children Escape Serious Injury
- School Bus Crash: Driver Dies, 40+ Children Escape Serious Injury
- F1 2026 Test Drama: Who Leads Melbourne's Form Guide?
- Muscle Building Secrets: Unlocking the Genetic Brake for Better Performance
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Radio Free Asia Returns: Resuming Broadcasts to China After Funding Cuts
- Bath Community Kitchen Expands with National Lottery Funding
- Channel 9 Presenter Danika Mason's Bizarre Live Report: Slurred Words & Snow Angels
- Nikola Jokic vs Kawhi Leonard: Nuggets vs Clippers Western Conference Showdown | NBA Highlights
- WWE NXT: Ethan Page's Title Defense & More - Feb. 17, 2026
- David Remfry's Iconic Painting 'Two Girls On The Shore' Finds a Permanent Home in Yorkshire
- Tadej Pogačar's Power Data: Unlocking the Secrets of a Cycling Champion
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Queensland's New Battery Storage: Boosting Coal Plant Reliability
- Bath Community Kitchen Expands: Fighting loneliness, food poverty, and waste
- ATP Rio Open 2026 Day 3 Predictions: Cerundolo vs Tirante & More Clay Court Battles!
- School Bus Crash: Driver Dies, 40+ Children Escape Serious Injury
- ATP Delray Beach Day 3 Preview: Top Americans in Action, Including Korda vs Michelsen
- Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets: Can Houston Extend Their Road Win Streak? | NBA 2026
- New Earswick Boxing (KO) for Kindness: £50,000 Boost from Mayor’s Fund! 🎉
- School Bus Crash: Driver Dies, 40+ Children Escape Serious Injury
- Tesla's "Autopilot" Name Change: How California Avoided a Sales Ban!
- Queensland's New Battery Storage: Boosting Coal Plant Reliability
- Australian Government's Temporary Ban: ISIS Bride Families Face Challenges Returning Home
- David Remfry's Iconic Painting 'Two Girls On The Shore' Finds a Permanent Home in Yorkshire
- Remembering Pravina Deshpande: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 60 | Bollywood News
- ATP Rio Open 2026 Day 3 Predictions: Cerundolo vs Tirante & More Clay Court Battles!
- New Earswick Boxing (KO) for Kindness: £50,000 Boost from Mayor’s Fund! 🎉
- Tesla's "Autopilot" Name Change: How California Avoided a Sales Ban!
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of AI
- Konnor Griffin: The Next MLB Superstar? Unbelievable Stats and Comparisons
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Evening Shade: Resistance Rising | Political Activism & Future Strategies 2026
- F1 2026 Test Drama: Who Leads Melbourne's Form Guide?
- New Earswick Boxing (KO) for Kindness: £50,000 Boost from Mayor’s Fund! 🎉
- Inside the 1980s Aero: The Hand-Built Italian Simoncini with 26” Front Wheel
- Justin Hemmes Buys $18M Byron Bay Beach Shack: Inside the Luxury Property Deal
- Ukraine-Russia Talks: Progress Made, But Challenges Remain | Special Envoy Witkoff
- Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: A Clash of NBA Titans
- ATP Rio Open 2026 Day 3 Predictions: Cerundolo vs Tirante & More Clay Court Battles!
- Radio Free Asia Returns: Resuming Broadcasts to China After Funding Cuts
Article information
Author: Horacio Brakus JD
Last Updated:
Views: 5816
Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)
Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Horacio Brakus JD
Birthday: 1999-08-21
Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804
Phone: +5931039998219
Job: Sales Strategist
Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving
Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.