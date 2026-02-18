Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Shock: Brendan Taylor Out, Ben Curran Drafted In! | Cricket News (2026)

Zimbabwe's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Brendan Taylor, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Taylor, 40, picked up the injury in Zimbabwe's first match against Oman, where he was on 31 off 30 balls when he had to retire hurt. He had earlier taken three catches behind the stumps. With at least two more games to go in the tournament, Taylor's replacement, Ben Curran, has been brought into the squad. Curran, a top-order batter with centuries in both Tests and ODIs, has never been considered for T20I cricket before. In 40 T20 innings, he has 872 runs at a strike rate of 126.01 with a best of 71. For the game against Australia, Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket, and Tony Munyonga has come into the Zimbabwe XI in Taylor's place. Taylor's absence was always a possibility, as he was a doubt for the Australia fixture. However, the team management hoped to have him ready for the remaining fixtures. Taylor made a comeback to international cricket in July 2025 after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His return included two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20Is, where he scored 282 runs, including an innings of 123 against Botswana in a T20 World Cup qualifying game in September 2025.

Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Shock: Brendan Taylor Out, Ben Curran Drafted In! | Cricket News (2026)

References

Top Articles
Special Ks Return! Kyrgios & Kokkinakis' Emotional Brisbane Comeback Win
West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo Faces Player Revolt Amid Deteriorating Morale
Tyson Fury's Boxing Comeback in 2026: Will He Face Joshua or Usyk?
Latest Posts
Withernsea Community Mourns Sea Tragedy: A Tale of Loss and Resilience
Trump's Oil Agenda: Unraveling the Future of Venezuela's Oil Industry
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5816

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.