Zimbabwe's Rugby League Sensation: Alex Nyamunda's Journey to the NRL (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling rugby league journey! The Las Vegas Nines is about to showcase a rising star from an unexpected nation, leaving NRL scouts in awe. But who is this mysterious player, and why is he causing such a stir?

Introducing Alex Nyamunda, the 20-year-old sensation from Zimbabwe, who has the NRL world buzzing with his incredible mix of size, power, and speed. Dubbed the 'Zimbabwean Choppy' in reference to the legendary Chris 'Choppy' Close, Nyamunda is set to make waves at the Las Vegas Nines, aiming to secure a rugby league contract.

And the hype is real! Nyamunda's YouTube highlight reel is a whopping 11 minutes long, with one commentator exclaiming, 'You can't be serious!' as the young talent rampages upfield. This Zimbabwean wrecking ball is already considered the best college rugby player in America, and he's about to take on the NRL Combine event with a team of promising athletes, coached by none other than Neil Henry and Dave Niu.

But here's where it gets controversial. Some believe Nyamunda's success is a one-off, a fluke of nature. Can he really make it in the NRL, or is he destined to be a college rugby legend? The debate rages on.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Nines isn't the only exciting event. South Sydney Old Boy Sean Garlick is bringing his famous Garlo's Pies to the US, with an incredible 50,000 pies arriving by air and sea! Garlick's sons are even promoting the family business in true Aussie style, wearing RM Williams boots, Akubra hats, and budgie smugglers.

And as if that wasn't enough, the NRL season launch is also making waves, with Newcastle's $10M playmaker Dylan Brown under the spotlight. Will he live up to his hefty price tag, or crumble under the pressure? Only time will tell.

So, will Nyamunda become the next big thing in NRL? Will Garlick's pies conquer the US market? And can Brown handle the heat? Stay tuned as the Las Vegas Nines and the NRL season unfold, and feel free to share your predictions in the comments below!