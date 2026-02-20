Zero Parades: For Dead Spies - Play the Demo Now! | Steam Next Fest (2026)

Get ready to dive into the shadowy world of espionage with Zero Parades: For Dead Spies, the highly anticipated successor to the critically acclaimed Disco Elysium. But here’s where it gets exciting: developer ZA/UM has just announced a free demo for Steam Next Fest, giving players a sneak peek into this intriguing RPG. Available from February 23 to March 16, this demo isn’t just a teaser—it’s a fully crafted experience featuring a tailored version of the game’s opening hours, complete with two full quests, side activities, and the freedom to explore the captivating city-state of Portofiro. And this is the part most people miss: you can experiment with three distinct character archetypes—physical, soulful, or analytical—each shaping protagonist Hershel Wilk’s skills and story in unique ways. ZA/UM encourages replaying the demo to uncover how these choices ripple through your gameplay.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Zero Parades centers on the theme of failure, with ZA/UM boldly designing its dialogue system around the idea that “every door closed is an open opportunity to go through the window instead.” Is this a refreshing take on storytelling, or does it risk overwhelming players with missed chances? Let us know in the comments. Drawing parallels to Disco Elysium, the game is crafted by a blend of veteran and new talent at ZA/UM, promising a rich narrative and immersive design. Scheduled for a 2026 release, it’s set to debut on PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, followed by a PlayStation 5 launch later on.

For a deeper dive, IGN’s recent interview with ZA/UM developers (https://www.ign.com/articles/power-comic-books-and-zero-parades-for-dead-spies-how-zaum-found-its-disco-elysium-successor) sheds light on the game’s creation and its focus on a retired spy’s final mission. Whether you’re a fan of intricate RPGs or a newcomer to the genre, Zero Parades is shaping up to be a must-play. Check out the gameplay video below for a glimpse of what’s to come, and don’t forget to try the demo during Steam Next Fest. What are your thoughts on the game’s emphasis on failure as a narrative tool? Share your opinions below!