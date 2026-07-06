Zarak's Injury: Top Sire to Miss 2026 Breeding Season Start - Full Update (2026)

Leading sire Zarak to Miss Early Breeding Start After Accident

Zarak, the high-profile young stallion, will not begin the 2026 covering season as planned due to an accident in his stable, the Aga Khan Studs announced on February 17. The son of Dubawi and the Aga Khan’s undefeated champion Zarkava, Zarak was scheduled to stand for a second consecutive season at a fee of €80,000.

In a formal release, the Aga Khan Studs stated: “The Aga Khan Studs have announced that leading sire Zarak will unfortunately miss the start of the 2026 covering season following an accident in his stable. He will require several weeks to recuperate, and his condition will be reassessed in two months’ time.”

Since retiring to Haras de Bonneval in 2018, Zarak has continued to climb the ranks, producing elite-level winners such as Metropolitan, Haya Zark, and Zagrey, among 22 individual group or graded winners to date. His current strike rate stands at 10.7% for stakes winners-to-runners and 72% for winners-to-runners.

Among his notable progeny competing in the United States are Laurelin, the 2025 Saratoga Oaks Invitational (G2T) winner and Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) runner-up; Parnac, the 2023 Flower Bowl Stakes (G2T) winner; Village Voice, the 2025 Waya Stakes (G3T) winner; and Flatten the Curve, winner of the Bowling Green Gold Cup Invitational.

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