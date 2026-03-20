Zakk Wylde Acoustic Set at Amoeba Hollywood – New BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Teaser & Ozzy Tribute (2026)

Get ready for an epic acoustic journey with the legendary Zakk Wylde! A surprise performance at a Hollywood landmark has fans buzzing, and you won't believe what happened next! On February 11, 2026, the heavy metal icon took center stage at Amoeba Hollywood for an intimate acoustic set, leaving fans in awe.

But here's the twist: this wasn't just any ordinary performance. Zakk Wylde, the mastermind behind BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, gave fans a sneak peek into the band's upcoming album, 'Engines Of Demolition'. Set for release on March 27, the album promises to be a heavy metal masterpiece, featuring 15 tracks, including four singles already making waves. And did we mention the special tribute? 'Ozzy's Song' is a nod to his long-time bandmate, Ozzy Osbourne, the voice of BLACK SABBATH.

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The video of this extraordinary performance is now available on YouTube, and it's a must-watch for all metal enthusiasts! Zakk's set included classics like 'Lost Prayer' from his solo album, 'Book Of Shadows II', and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's own 'The Blessed Hellride'. But that's not all; he also played new songs, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

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Zakk Wylde's journey to stardom is a fascinating tale. Discovered by Ozzy Osbourne himself, Zakk's career skyrocketed after being chosen as Ozzy's axeman. With his incredible talent, he has graced the covers of Guitar World magazine countless times, solidifying his status as a living legend. And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, formed in 1998, has become a force to be reckoned with, releasing hit after hit and selling millions of albums.

But here's where it gets controversial: Zakk's absence from Ozzy's 2020 solo album, 'Ordinary Man', has fans wondering. Was it a creative decision or something more? Zakk has been a staple in Ozzy's solo work, appearing on iconic albums like 'No More Tears' and 'Ozzmosis'.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's current lineup is a powerhouse, with Zakk Wylde leading the charge, showcasing his multi-instrumental talents. And with their upcoming album, the band is set to cement their place in heavy metal history.

What do you think about Zakk Wylde's surprise performance and his musical journey? Is 'Engines Of Demolition' destined to become a classic? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!

Zakk Wylde Acoustic Set at Amoeba Hollywood – New BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Teaser & Ozzy Tribute (2026)

References

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