Zadig & Voltaire Appoints Dan Sablon as Creative Director: A New Rock 'n' Roll Era (2026)

Get ready for an exciting shake-up in the fashion world! Zadig & Voltaire has just appointed Dan Sablon as their new Creative Director, and it's a move that's sure to turn heads.

In a bold step, Zadig & Voltaire's founder, Thierry Gillier, has handed over the creative reins to Sablon, effective immediately. Gillier, who previously took back creative control in 2024, is now stepping back once more, but he remains at the helm of the business.

Sablon's role is extensive, overseeing not just ready-to-wear but also handbags, eyewear, and even store design as part of a comprehensive brand revamp. This appointment comes at a crucial time for the contemporary label as it accelerates its focus on accessories and lifestyle.

"We need a fresh perspective," Gillier told WWD, emphasizing the importance of this evolution after two decades of building the brand. "It's a crucial step for Zadig's future."

But here's where it gets interesting: Sablon currently holds a unique dual role as Culture Director-at-Large at Vogue France. He previously served as Fashion Director at Lui magazine and began his career in New York with Marc Jacobs. This unusual arrangement raises questions about potential conflicts, but Sablon sees it as a beneficial exchange of perspectives.

"I believe it's a win-win situation," he said. "My external network and editorial vantage point will enhance, not hinder, my design work."

Gillier describes Sablon's perspective as "diagonal," a unique blend of his youth and the broader cultural influences that shape him. "Dan brings a fresh pair of eyes to Zadig & Voltaire," Gillier explained. "His vision will help translate our rock 'n' roll image for a new generation while keeping it rooted in Parisian chic."

And this is the part most people miss: Sablon sees rock 'n' roll as a global, evolving attitude. "It's about translating that energy into something relevant for today's youth," he said. "It's an exciting challenge."

Arnaud Gillier, Zadig & Voltaire's CEO, believes Sablon will build upon the vision set by Thierry Gillier, strengthening the creative identity of the maison and supporting its international growth. Thierry Gillier himself hopes that Sablon's appointment will bring new energy and, importantly, boost sales.

Handbags and accessories currently account for a significant 40% of sales, and Gillier aims to increase this to 60-70%. The strategy involves introducing more affordable items to attract teen consumers while simultaneously elevating craftsmanship in higher-priced ready-to-wear to retain their loyal clientele.

Sablon's creative direction extends to retail too. The brand has softly reopened its flagship store in Paris, complete with a café and redesigned interiors, aiming to embody a "real lifestyle brand," inspired by the immersive experience of Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar.

"Zadig is a Parisian lifestyle, and that's the direction we're taking," Gillier said.

Next up is a redesign of the Broome Street store in New York, with the possibility of presenting collections there post-Paris show. The U.S. market is a key focus for Zadig & Voltaire.

Sablon's first collection will make its debut on March 9 at the Palais Galliera in a full runway show. He's been working on the collection and brand image since November, aiming to showcase during the women's ready-to-wear shows, a shift from the brand's previous presentations during men's week.

For Gillier, it's the perfect time to pass the torch. "I believe Dan is ready to carry forward my vision," he said.

So, what do you think? Is this a bold move or a risky one? Will Sablon's unique perspective breathe new life into Zadig & Voltaire? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!