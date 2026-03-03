Zach Eflin Rejoins Orioles: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

The Orioles have bolstered their starting pitching depth with the return of right-hander Zach Eflin on a one-year deal. The 31-year-old Eflin, who had a challenging 2025 season marred by injuries, is expected to be a key contributor in the 2026 season. Despite his struggles, the Orioles believe Eflin can perform better, as evidenced by his 2.60 ERA in nine outings with the Rays in 2024. Eflin's leadership skills and positive experience with the team make his return a significant addition to the rotation.

Eflin's journey to the Orioles began with a trade with the Rays before the 2024 Trade Deadline. He helped the team secure an American League Wild Card berth in 2024, pitching four innings of one-run ball in the season-ending loss against Kansas City. Eflin's best season came with the Rays in 2023, where he went 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 31 starts and finished sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

See Also
Red Sox vs. Tigers: Who Will Sign Alex Bregman?Zach Eflin's Return: Orioles Invest in Rebuild with $10M DealOrioles Shakeup: Will Robertson Designated, Making Way for Zach Eflin's ReturnAndrew Heaney Retires: World Series Champ's Emotional Farewell to MLB

To accommodate Eflin's return, the Orioles designated outfielder Will Robertson for assignment. The team's rotation now includes RHP Kyle Bradish, LHP Trevor Rogers, RHP Shane Baz, RHP Dean Kremer, and RHP Tyler Wells. Eflin's presence deepens the rotation, with the potential for Wells to shift to the bullpen.

See Also
5 Reasons Why the Phillies Will Dominate in 2026

However, the Orioles' pursuit of starting pitching may not end here. The team has been linked to top free-agent starters like left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. President of baseball operations Mike Elias has expressed interest in the upper tiers of the free-agent pitching market, indicating potential future moves to further strengthen the rotation. Despite a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Orioles are optimistic about a turnaround in 2026, with Eflin's return being a significant step in that direction.

Zach Eflin Rejoins Orioles: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

References

Top Articles
Canada's Extreme Cold: -50°C Wind Chill and Arctic Airmass
Oil Prices Surge: Trump's Iran 'Armada' Comments and Kazakh Outage
James Cameron Leaves the US Permanently: Why New Zealand Won His Heart
Latest Posts
Trent Alexander-Arnold Told to LEAVE Real Madrid? Analyzing His Future After Liverpool Exit
Detroit Tigers 2026: 16+ National TV Games & Local TV Mystery!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 6053

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.