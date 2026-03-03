Zach Eflin Rejoins Orioles: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

The Orioles have bolstered their starting pitching depth with the return of right-hander Zach Eflin on a one-year deal. The 31-year-old Eflin, who had a challenging 2025 season marred by injuries, is expected to be a key contributor in the 2026 season. Despite his struggles, the Orioles believe Eflin can perform better, as evidenced by his 2.60 ERA in nine outings with the Rays in 2024. Eflin's leadership skills and positive experience with the team make his return a significant addition to the rotation.

Eflin's journey to the Orioles began with a trade with the Rays before the 2024 Trade Deadline. He helped the team secure an American League Wild Card berth in 2024, pitching four innings of one-run ball in the season-ending loss against Kansas City. Eflin's best season came with the Rays in 2023, where he went 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 31 starts and finished sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

To accommodate Eflin's return, the Orioles designated outfielder Will Robertson for assignment. The team's rotation now includes RHP Kyle Bradish, LHP Trevor Rogers, RHP Shane Baz, RHP Dean Kremer, and RHP Tyler Wells. Eflin's presence deepens the rotation, with the potential for Wells to shift to the bullpen.

See Also 5 Reasons Why the Phillies Will Dominate in 2026

However, the Orioles' pursuit of starting pitching may not end here. The team has been linked to top free-agent starters like left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. President of baseball operations Mike Elias has expressed interest in the upper tiers of the free-agent pitching market, indicating potential future moves to further strengthen the rotation. Despite a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Orioles are optimistic about a turnaround in 2026, with Eflin's return being a significant step in that direction.