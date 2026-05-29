Zach Braff Debunks Dating AI Chatbot Rumors: The Truth Revealed! (2026)

Zach Braff, the beloved actor from the hit TV show Scrubs, has found himself at the center of an intriguing online frenzy. The internet, it seems, has a penchant for speculation, and this time, it's about his love life. The buzz began when a podcast, I Need You Guys, hinted at a well-known actor dating an AI chatbot. The hosts, Jenny Slate, Gabe Liedman, and Max Silvestri, sparked curiosity by alluding to a famous actor's unusual relationship. The internet, ever so quick to jump to conclusions, pointed fingers at Zach Braff.

What makes this story even more captivating is the actor's response. In a recent Instagram post, Zach addressed the rumors head-on, clarifying that he is not, in fact, dating an AI chatbot. He humorously attributed the rumor to a creative storyline from an upcoming episode of Scrubs, leaving fans both amused and intrigued. But the question remains: who has Zach Braff actually dated?

In the early 2000s, Zach Braff was in a two-year relationship with Mandy Moore. He then found love with model Taylor Bagley from 2009 to 2014. His most recent relationship was with Florence Pugh, 20 years his junior. Their three-year romance faced criticism due to the age gap, but Florence stood firm in her defense, emphasizing the importance of personal relationships and the right to love without judgment. However, their relationship came to an end in September 2022, as revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

This series of relationships showcases Zach Braff's diverse tastes in love and his willingness to embrace unique connections. While the AI chatbot rumor may have been a playful twist, it highlights the actor's ability to navigate public interest and maintain a sense of humor. As Zach continues to captivate audiences on and off the screen, one can only wonder what new adventures and relationships await him.