Zac Veen's Tranformation: What Rockies Fans Can Expect in 2026 (2026)

Imagine a young baseball prodigy undergoing a jaw-dropping physical transformation that leaves everyone wondering: Can this be the same player? That's exactly what's happening with Zac Veen, the Colorado Rockies' No. 11 prospect, who has recently stunned fans and analysts alike with his dramatic change in physique. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this transformation a game-changer or a risky gamble for his future in the MLB?

Veen, selected 9th overall in the 2020 Draft, has long been a fan favorite for his fiery competitiveness and relentless grit on the field. His highly-anticipated Major League debut on April 8, 2025, against the Milwaukee Brewers was a highlight of the year, but it wasn't without its challenges. After a rough start, hitting just .118 with a 37.8% strikeout rate over 37 plate appearances, Veen was sent back to Triple-A Albuquerque. There, he thrived, slashing .289/.354/.468 with 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, and 59 RBI, while stealing 15 bases. Yet, his struggles with MLB-level fastballs and health issues, including a wrist injury and a sore ankle, have kept him from making a significant impact at the big league level.

And this is the part most people miss: Beyond his injuries, Veen has openly battled substance abuse over the past year. In a candid reflection, he shared, 'There were times last year where it was out of hand. Coming home in the offseason, I had to look in the mirror and make some adjustments. And I definitely got closer to God, and it made me want to be the best version of myself in every aspect.' This personal transformation, coupled with his physical overhaul, has raised eyebrows across the league.

Veen reportedly ended the 2025 season at 202 pounds but has since packed on approximately 40 pounds, now tipping the scales at around 245 pounds. This dramatic change has left many wondering: What does this mean for his speed, agility, and overall performance? While the added muscle could enhance his power and durability, it might also affect his baserunning instincts—a key part of his game. Is this a calculated move or a potential misstep?

For the Rockies, Veen's transformation is a double-edged sword. On one hand, his renewed focus and physical improvements suggest a player determined to reach his sky-high potential. On the other hand, his path to the Opening Day roster is far from guaranteed. The Rockies' outfield is crowded, with newcomers like Jake McCarthy and prospects like Cole Carrigg and Jared Thomas vying for spots. Add in utility man Willi Castro and the possibility of a designated hitter role for Mickey Moniak, and Veen's competition is fierce.

But injuries and trades are part of the game, and rosters are never set in stone. If Veen comes out swinging this spring, he could force the Rockies' hand. The question remains: Will his transformation propel him to stardom, or will it complicate his journey? What do you think—is Zac Veen's new physique a bold step forward or a risky detour? Let us know in the comments below!