Zac Veen's Sobriety Journey: From Addiction to a Healthier Life and Baseball Career (2026)

Zac Veen's newfound sobriety offers a glimmer of hope for his Rockies career and a healthier life. Players often arrive at spring training boasting peak physical condition, but Veen's transformation was more dramatic. He arrived in Scottsdale weighing 245 pounds, a significant increase from the previous season, raising suspicions in a sport wary of performance-enhancing drugs. However, Veen provided a plausible explanation: he had overcome a substance abuse problem, no longer abusing marijuana and alcohol since 2021. He admitted to a challenging period, acknowledging his excessive use of substances, including daily marijuana smoking and daily drinking when unable to find weed. This realization prompted a lifestyle change and a deeper connection with his faith, motivating him to strive for excellence in all aspects of his life.

Veen, drafted ninth overall in 2020, finally made his MLB debut last April but struggled, recording only four hits in 34 at-bats with 14 strikeouts. His performance was marred by a lack of discipline, as he couldn't resist a high inside fastball, faced challenges in the outfield, and even celebrated a double at Coors Field by pretending to take a bong hit. This incident, along with his earlier struggles, led to his demotion to Triple-A. Veen's experience humbled him, prompting a commitment to change, including a crewcut to replace his purple and blond hair.

The offseason spent in Florida with friends, former coaches, and a renewed faith played a pivotal role in his transformation. Assistant hitting coach Jordan Pacheco praised Veen's new look and mental state. Veen's journey serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the dangers of idleness and a lack of structure. It draws parallels to Josh Hamilton's struggle with addiction, which led to a three-year absence from baseball due to drug suspensions. Sobriety enabled Hamilton to reach five All-Star Games before injuries and relapses forced his retirement. In May, interim bench coach Clint Hurdle invited Hamilton to speak to the Rockies hitters about his experience.

Veen's path to the big leagues, whether with the Rockies or another team, relies on maintaining a routine and a clear head. While this may be considered naive, his age of 24 leaves room for optimism, especially as he demonstrates the courage to seek help and improve his life beyond baseball.