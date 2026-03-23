Zac Lomax's Shock NRL Exit: 'Pathetic' Middle Finger & Rubbish Future? (2026)

The recent departure of former NRL star Zac Lomax from rugby league to rugby union has sparked a heated debate, with many commentators offering their take on the situation. Lomax's decision to join the Western Force and pursue his 'dream' of representing the Wallabies has been met with criticism, raising questions about the state of both sports and the impact of player movements.

The Lomax Saga

Lomax's journey has been a complex one. After a legal battle with the Parramatta Eels, which resulted in a settlement that effectively barred him from returning to the NRL until 2028, Lomax found himself without a home in rugby league. The Melbourne Storm, his only potential NRL suitor, couldn't reach an agreement with the Eels for a player swap, leaving Lomax with a difficult decision.

Lomax chose to sign a two-year, $400,000-a-year contract with the Western Force, a move that has been described as a 'middle finger' to rugby league by some commentators. Dean Ritchie, also from the Daily Telegraph, was particularly scathing, calling the Western Force 'rubbish' and predicting Lomax's swift return to rugby league within two years.

A Shot at Rugby League?

The controversy deepened when Lomax released a statement expressing his desire to represent the Wallabies on a 'truly international stage.' Read took issue with this, seeing it as a cheap shot at rugby league. He argued that Lomax's words were a disappointment, especially considering the support he had received from Peter V'landys, a prominent figure in rugby league administration.

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"In my opinion, Lomax's statement was ill-advised. It's a shame to see a player with a successful rugby league career take a parting shot at the game that made him." - Dean Ritchie

However, not everyone agrees that Lomax's move is a loss for rugby league. Braith Anasta believes it's rugby union that has more to lose, highlighting the influx of rugby league stars like Joseph Suaalii and Angus Crichton into the Australian rugby union team. Anasta suggests this trend reflects the current state of both sports.

The Impact and Implications

The Lomax situation raises broader questions about the appeal and stability of both rugby codes. While some argue that the loss of a star player like Lomax takes a bit of the spotlight away from rugby league, others, like Anasta, see it as a sign of rugby union's struggles to retain talent.

"If you take a step back, you see a pattern emerging. The movement of players from rugby league to rugby union suggests a shift in the balance of power between the two sports." - Braith Anasta

The debate surrounding Lomax's departure highlights the interconnectedness of these sports and the impact that player movements can have on their respective futures. It's a fascinating development that will undoubtedly shape the narrative around rugby in Australia for years to come.