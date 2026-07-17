YSU Shifts to Online Classes Due to Extreme Weather | Campus Updates (2026)

YSU Shifts to Online Learning for the Week Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions

In a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff, Youngstown State University (YSU) has decided to move all in-person classes online for the remainder of the week. This decision was announced via the PenguinAlert system on January 27, 2026, and is a direct response to the severe temperatures that have been affecting the region.

The university has taken this step to prevent any potential health risks associated with extreme cold and to maintain a safe learning environment. During this period, the campus and all residence halls will remain open, allowing students to continue their academic pursuits from the comfort of their homes or the campus facilities.

Students are advised to stay vigilant and regularly check their email inboxes for any updates or instructions from their professors. The university has also implemented a flexible work policy, with essential employees required to report to work unless instructed otherwise by their supervisors. Non-essential staff members have the option to work remotely or take unscheduled leave.

For those who wish to stay informed about the latest news and updates, downloading the WFMJ app on your smartphone or tablet is recommended. The app provides real-time push alerts, ensuring you don't miss any important announcements from the university.

This decision highlights YSU's commitment to the safety and well-being of its community, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing challenging circumstances.

YSU Shifts to Online Classes Due to Extreme Weather | Campus Updates (2026)

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