YouTuber Rajab Butt Assaulted by Lawyers at Karachi Court! Rs300,000 Stolen? (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded in Karachi, leaving YouTuber Rajab Butt in a dire situation. The assault on Butt by a group of lawyers has not only caused physical harm but also resulted in a significant financial loss.

Butt's legal team, led by counsel Mian Ashfaq Ali, has filed a case against over a dozen lawyers, naming Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi and Advocate Abdul Fatah as prime suspects. The case, registered at the City Court Police Station, cites various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 147, 148, 337-A, 382, and 506.

The complaint details a disturbing event where Butt, accompanied by his counsel, was present at the City Court for bail proceedings. Suddenly, he was attacked by a group of 15 to 20 lawyers, leaving him with visible injuries and a torn shirt. This assault occurred just a day after a video surfaced showing Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubara being subjected to violence during a court appearance related to a controversial statement.

Butt's counsel alleges that Advocate Solangi, Advocate Fatah, and the unidentified individuals violently assaulted Butt within the court premises. The attack resulted in severe injuries for Butt, and the situation escalated when he was reportedly threatened with murder.

The complaint further states that Butt's legal team, including Mian Ashfaq Ali, faced harassment during the incident. In a shocking turn of events, the attackers allegedly stole a bag containing Rs300,000 in cash from Butt. Although Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi later returned the bag, the cash was nowhere to be found.

Butt's counsel claims that this incident was triggered by the YouTuber's previous vlog, where he made derogatory remarks about the lawyers. The lawyers, in response, have accused Butt of disrespecting them.

This case raises important questions about the safety and integrity of individuals within the legal system. But here's where it gets controversial: Should lawyers be held accountable for such violent actions, and how can we ensure the protection of those seeking justice?

What are your thoughts on this incident? Do you think the lawyers' actions were justified, or is there a need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents? Feel free to share your opinions and engage in a respectful discussion in the comments below!