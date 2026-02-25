YouTuber CarryMinati Restrained by Court: Defamation Against Karan Johar (2026)

In a significant development, a Mumbai court has taken decisive action against controversial YouTuber Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, and his associates. The court has issued a temporary restraining order, preventing them from publishing or circulating any defamatory content against renowned filmmaker Karan Johar on social media platforms. This decision comes in response to Johar's allegations of vulgar and abusive statements made by the influencers, which have already caused significant harm. The court's order, passed by Principal Sessions Judge P.G. Bhonsale, mandates that all parties involved, including unnamed individuals referred to as John Doe, refrain from further posting or circulating defamatory content against Johar until the matter is fully resolved. Additionally, the court has directed Meta Platforms to remove the video links flagged by Johar, ensuring that the harmful content is taken down. This development highlights the court's commitment to protecting individuals from online defamation and serves as a reminder of the legal recourse available to those affected by such harmful behavior. The case will now proceed, with further hearings scheduled to determine the final outcome. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.