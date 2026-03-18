YouTuber BDE Signs Full-Time Deal with TNA Wrestling (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey as we uncover the story of Brandon Collymore, the YouTuber-turned-wrestler who's making waves in the world of professional wrestling!

The Rise of BDE: From Online Sensation to Wrestling Star

Brandon Collymore, better known by his online alias BDE, has taken the wrestling world by storm. This former YouTuber, who once captivated audiences with his wrestling-centric content, has now signed a full-time contract with TNA Wrestling, marking a significant shift in his career path.

Imagine the excitement as BDE transitions from being a content creator to a professional wrestler! He's not just talking about wrestling anymore; he's living it, and his massive online following is about to witness this transformation firsthand. With over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 300,000 social media followers, BDE's journey is a testament to the power of online influence.

But here's where it gets controversial... BDE's move to TNA Wrestling is more than just a career change; it's a bold statement. He's taking his passion for wrestling to the next level, and his fans are eager to see him step into the ring as a full-time competitor.

A Year of Dreams and Achievements

For Brandon Collymore, this signing is deeply personal. Exactly one year after his first official wrestling match, he's now an official member of the TNA roster. It's a dream come true, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

"It's like my wrestling journey has come full circle," he said. "Starting my wrestling career and having my first match on January 9th, 2025, and now, almost a year later, I'm part of TNA. It's an incredible feeling."

BDE's journey to TNA began at the Call Your Shot Gauntlet during Bound For Glory, where he made his debut and introduced himself to a new audience. Since then, he's been training tirelessly under the guidance of Sami Callihan, a former TNA World Champion, who helped him make the transition from content creator to active wrestler.

The signing itself was an emotional moment for BDE. He shared, "It hasn't fully sunk in yet. As soon as I signed the contract, I was overjoyed. I called my family immediately to share the news. It was like an early Christmas present!"

The Power of Passion

BDE's path from YouTube to the wrestling ring is a testament to the power of passion. His journey shows that when you pursue your dreams with dedication, opportunities can arise in unexpected ways.

Now, as BDE steps into the TNA ring, fans are eagerly anticipating his next moves. Will he continue to impress and inspire? Only time will tell.

What do you think about BDE's journey? Is it a testament to the power of online influence, or is it a controversial move that blurs the lines between content creation and professional sports? Share your thoughts in the comments below!