YouTube SEO Kit: 2026 2B Sleepers & Busts in Fantasy Baseball (2026)

2026 Fantasy Baseball: Unveiling the Hidden Gems and Overrated Players at Second Base

The Art of Drafting: Sleepers and Busts

In the world of fantasy baseball, the draft is a strategic dance, where the goal is to find hidden gems and avoid overvalued players. Let's dive into the realm of second base, where some players might be sleeping on the coals while others could be a flame-out in the making.

Sleepers: Unlocking Hidden Potential

Brandon Lowe (PIT): Lowe's 2025 season was a resurgence, with 31 homers, 79 runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 AVG. His hard contact skills are impressive, with a 12% barrel rate and 46% HardHit rate, ranking him among the top second basemen.

Lowe's consistent production and low competition for playing time make him a sleeper choice. He's ranked 2B9 in ADP, offering potential top-5 production without a premium price tag. Luis García Jr. (WAS): García Jr. had a down year in 2025, but his talent is undeniable. The Nationals' new hitting coach, Matt Borgschulte, could help Garcia's game, focusing on improving groundball and pull rates.

With a potential 20/20 season on the horizon and a low ADP, Garcia is a sleeper worth targeting. He's ranked 2B10 and could provide immense value if he plays 140+ games.

Busts: Navigating the Draft Pitfalls

Luke Keaschall (MIN): Keaschall had a promising start in 2025, but projections suggest he might not live up to the hype. His Bat X projections rank him lower in most categories compared to Xander Bogaerts.

With a 5% barrel rate and 31% HardHit rate, Keaschall's limitations could make him a bust, especially considering his high ADP (2B7). Xavier Edwards (MIA): Edwards' value lies in his base-stealing ability and AVG, but his hard contact and pull rates are poor. His ADP (2B10) might be too high for his projected production.

Edwards' projections are lower in most categories compared to other second basemen like Bryson Stott, making him a potential bust if drafted too early. José Caballero (NYY): Caballero's steals and positional value drive up his price, but his Bat X projections are less impressive. He's ranked 35th in dollar value, and even Victor Scott II, an outfielder, projects to outproduce him.

Caballero's ADP is too high for his potential, making him a possible bust if drafted for steals alone.

Remember, in fantasy baseball, the draft is a game of strategy and patience. Identify the sleepers who can surprise and the busts who might disappoint. Your league mates will thank you for the inside scoop!