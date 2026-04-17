YouTube Music Now Requires Premium for Lyrics: What You Need to Know (2026)

YouTube Music's latest update has sparked a heated debate among users. Lyrics are now locked behind a paywall! But here's the catch: only those with a Premium subscription can access the full lyrics of their favorite songs.

Several users on the free tier have reported that they can only view the first two lines of lyrics, with the rest obscured. This change is not yet officially confirmed by Google, but the evidence is mounting. Users have shared screenshots on Reddit, showing a banner that reads, "You have 0 views remaining. Unlock lyrics with Premium." It seems that non-paying users get a mere five free views of the lyrics before they're locked out.

This move follows YouTube Music's recent testing of a paywall for lyrics, as reported by 9to5Google. The platform is likely aiming to boost its Premium subscriptions, which offer ad-free listening, offline downloads, and more. But is it fair to restrict access to song lyrics? After all, music is an art form that connects people, and lyrics play a significant role in that connection.

Interestingly, this change comes shortly after Spotify enhanced its lyrics features, keeping them free for all users. Spotify Premium offers additional perks, but basic lyrics access remains open to everyone. This contrast in approaches raises questions about the value of music and the user experience.

YouTube Music's Premium subscription costs $10.99 per month in the US, which is a considerable expense for some. With Google's substantial revenue from ads and subscriptions, one can't help but wonder about the motivation behind this decision. Is it a necessary business strategy, or could it be seen as a money grab?

What do you think? Is locking lyrics behind a paywall a fair move, or does it hinder the enjoyment of music? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the future of music streaming and its impact on our listening experience!