Youssef Chermiti: The Mentality Monster of Rangers (2026)

Prepare to be amazed by the incredible journey of Youssef Chermiti, a true footballing talent with an iron will. This young striker has faced his fair share of criticism, but his recent hat-trick against Hearts has sparked a much-needed conversation about his true potential.

Chermiti, a £8 million summer signing, has been under the radar for most of his first year at Rangers. However, his sensational performance on Sunday, where he scored three goals in a 4-2 win, has brought him back into the spotlight.

But here's where it gets controversial... despite his impressive display, Chermiti has faced scrutiny for not reaching the double-digit goal mark this season. Critics often overlook his ability to step up in big games, like the Old Firm derby and against Hearts, where his goals have been crucial for Rangers' title race.

And this is the part most people miss... Chermiti's success is not just about his physical attributes; it's his mental strength that sets him apart. Dan Micciche, one of his mentors at Everton, believes that Chermiti's resilience and determination are key to his success.

Micciche, who worked closely with Chermiti during his time at Everton, praised his humility and eagerness to learn. He highlighted Chermiti's ability to perform in high-pressure situations and his willingness to play in any game, no matter the opposition or the pitch conditions.

"Youssef has always had a strong temperament. He's faced injuries and played in various environments, yet he never let that affect his performance. He's a player who thrives on challenges," Micciche said.

The former Everton head of elite player development believes that Chermiti's move to Rangers was a perfect fit. He argued that Chermiti's underlying numbers at Everton were on par with established strikers like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the plan was for him to be the club's first-choice striker.

"Kevin Thelwell and Dan Purdy, who played a crucial role in bringing Chermiti to Everton, knew his potential. They saw his talent and believed in him. I think it's safe to say they made the right call," Micciche added.

Chermiti's recent success has not gone unnoticed by Micciche, who is now based in Saudi Arabia. He believes that Chermiti's age and potential are often overlooked, and he is convinced that the striker will only get better with time.

"People forget that he's still so young. His physical appearance might deceive you, but he's only just turned 22. With his experience of playing for three top clubs and adapting to different cultures, the sky's the limit for him. I can't wait to see what he achieves in the coming years," Micciche concluded.

So, what do you think? Is Chermiti a hidden gem, or is his recent success just a flash in the pan? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this talented young striker's future.