Your Privacy Rights in Virginia: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Your privacy is under the spotlight, especially if you're joining us from Virginia. Here’s the catch: due to Virginia’s strict Privacy Law, many interactive features on TribLIVE.com—like videos and social media integrations—are automatically turned off for you. But here’s where it gets interesting: by continuing to browse under these conditions, you’re essentially opting out of the sale of your personal data. Sounds like a win for privacy, right? But there’s a trade-off. You’ll miss out on the full, dynamic experience TribLIVE.com has to offer, as some features rely on third-party networks that require your data to function. And this is the part most people miss: you have a choice. If you’re okay with sharing your data to unlock the complete site experience—including personalized content and ads—simply click here to opt in. Not from Virginia? Make sure to update your location so we can tailor your experience accordingly. Bookmark this page to manage your preferences anytime. Now, here’s a thought-provoking question: In the age of digital privacy, is it better to sacrifice convenience for control, or is there a middle ground? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this controversial topic!