Young Liverpool Stars on the Rise: Luca Eden, Josh Abe, and Vincent Joseph Shine for England (2026)

A young Liverpool talent is making waves on the international stage, but it's not just him grabbing headlines!

It's been an incredible period for Liverpool's emerging stars, with a trio of talented youngsters earning call-ups to represent England. Among them, Luca Eden, a prodigious talent from Liverpool, recently had a memorable experience in Cyprus for the England U15 squad. What makes this even more noteworthy is that he shared this international journey with Iago Silva, the son of the renowned former Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva!

Luca Eden's Meteoric Rise:

For Eden, the past few months have been nothing short of spectacular. He etched his name in the history books in December by becoming Liverpool's youngest-ever Under-18 player. To add to his remarkable achievements, he netted his first goal in just his second appearance for the team. He recently celebrated his 15th birthday, but even before that, at the tender age of 14 years, eight months, and 20 days, he surpassed the previous record held by Josh Davidson (who is now a regular for the U21s) to claim the title of Liverpool's youngest U18 player.

He has since featured three times for Simon Wiles' U18 side. In his most recent outing against Derby, he even started the match. The week prior, he showed incredible confidence by demanding to take a late penalty against Burnley, which he calmly converted.

While he hasn't featured for Liverpool's U18s since January 30th, this break has been due to his national team duties. He was called up to the England U15s and even had the honor of captaining the team during the October international break.

International Encounters:

England's U15 squad embarked on a trip to Cyprus, where they secured a 3-0 victory against their hosts. Following this, they engaged in a friendly match against the USA. Eden wasn't in the starting lineup for this game, but he made a significant impact when he came off the bench. Coincidentally, he entered the game at the same time as Iago Silva, Thiago Silva's son. Together, they helped their team secure a thrilling 4-3 win.

Upon his return to Merseyside, Eden is expected to slot back into Wiles' U18 setup and continue his development. However, the club is likely to proceed with a degree of caution, considering his young age and the fact that he's competing against peers who may be physically more developed. This is a crucial aspect of player development, ensuring long-term success and well-being.

But here's where it gets interesting for the U16s...

As Eden returns from his international exploits, two other Liverpool talents, Josh Abe and attacker Vincent Joseph, are set to join the England U16s. Joseph, who has previously represented Germany at youth level, has unfortunately been sidelined by injury recently, which could cast doubt on his participation. And this is the part most people miss... his availability remains uncertain.

However, Josh Abe is confirmed to be traveling with the squad for upcoming matches against Denmark, France, and Spain.

Abe's Impressive Trajectory:

Abe has been on an upward trajectory. He made his debut for the England U16s back in August, scoring a spectacular goal against Italy from outside the box that curled beautifully into the top corner. Since then, his progress has been remarkable. He's even had the opportunity to train with Liverpool's first team during parts of their sessions and has become a vital component of the Liverpool U18 squad.

His talent was on full display last Saturday when he scored a stunning hat-trick from the right wing in a dominant 6-1 victory over Leeds.

The plot thickens... Liverpool might face a challenge in retaining Abe's services. Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs showing keen interest. Adding to the intrigue, Abe has also visited the Bernabeu (home of Real Madrid) and is represented by Tyler Alexander-Arnold, hinting at significant future potential.

What do you think? Is it exciting to see so many young Liverpool players making their mark internationally, or does the intense interest from other top clubs like Chelsea and Man City raise concerns about their future at Anfield? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!