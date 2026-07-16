Young Catholics: Use Tech Intentionally at SEEK 2026 with Andrew Laubacher (2026)

At a recent Catholic conference, SEEK 2026, a powerful message was delivered to the youth: embrace technology, but with caution and intention. But here's where it gets personal...

Andrew Laubacher, a former Catholic musician, shared his journey of quitting social media in 2018, despite opposition from his recording label. He felt called by God to make this change, and now, as the executive director of Humanality, he helps others break free from digital addiction.

Laubacher revealed a startling trend: the average life expectancy in the U.S. decreased for the first time between 2017 and 2019, and depression rates have soared. He attributed this to the introduction of front-facing cameras on smartphones, which led to a surge in self-comparison and negative mental health impacts.

Laubacher's own experience included constant comparison, lust, loneliness, and time wasted on social media. But he found that leaving social media improved his life significantly.

The speaker emphasized that technology has reshaped how young people think, behave, and perceive reality. Algorithms dictate what users see, shaping their understanding of the truth. He calculated that an 18-year-old in 2025 could live for 90 years, and a significant portion of that time would be spent on screens.

Laubacher's message was clear: reclaim your time and invest it in what matters. He offered practical advice from Humanality's digital detox program, focusing on three key principles: 'Be light,' 'Be giving,' and 'Be present.'

'Be light' encourages individuals to stop nighttime scrolling, emphasizing the importance of natural light during the day and its absence at night for better sleep and mental health. 'Be giving' shifts the focus from self-centered social media use to a more outward, generous mindset. Lastly, 'Be present' teaches individuals to be fully engaged with themselves, others, and God, fostering self-love and a deeper connection with their faith.

This thought-provoking talk challenges us to reflect on our relationship with technology. Are we using it, or is it using us? How can we ensure we're not missing out on life's most meaningful experiences? Share your thoughts below, and let's continue the conversation.