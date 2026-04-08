Young Astros Fan Wins Jeremy Peña’s Bat at Spring Training (2026)

Bold moment in spring training: a 12-year-old named Scout Garner walks away with a bat signed by Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña after a friendly game of rock, paper, scissors.

Spring training is famous for giving fans rare access to big-league stars, and Scout’s day at the Astros’ facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, turned legendary when Peña offered a playful challenge. Scout approached the fence, hoping for a quick autograph or a brief hello, but he got a lot more: Peña’s bat after the outcome of a simple game.

The challenge was straightforward. Scout asked, “Do you want to play rock, paper, scissors for a bat?” Peña countered with a twist: “If I win, I won’t sign anything at all.” Scout pressed his luck, replying, “OK, but if I win, I get one of your bats,” and Peña agreed, saying, “Deal.”

Scout emerged victorious, and Peña followed through by walking along a path and presenting him with the bat. The victory held extra resonance for Scout because he had once tried the same game with Astros third baseman Alex Bregman a few years earlier—and had lost.

Feeling inspired and determined not to walk away empty-handed again, Scout watched Peña don’t-back-down offer become a real prize. The former confrontation even included a lighthearted, double-or-nothing suggestion from Peña, which Scout declined with a grin, saying, “No, you can’t take it back.”