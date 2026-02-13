Yoko Taro Praises Hideki Kamiya's Bold Online Presence: A Game Developer's Perspective (2026)

Yoko Taro, creator of the critically acclaimed game NieR: Automata, has praised fellow game developer and friend Hideki Kamiya for his assertive and unapologetic approach to online interactions. In a recent interview, Taro highlighted Kamiya's unique strategy of blocking and responding to disrespectful comments, which he finds both inspiring and reassuring in the gaming industry.

Kamiya, known for his no-nonsense attitude on social media, has a reputation for blocking people who cross his boundaries and responding with equal intensity. This approach stands in contrast to the more diplomatic and reserved behavior often expected of game developers online. Taro admires Kamiya's willingness to engage in heated exchanges, believing it instills a sense of fear in those who might otherwise treat game creators with disrespect.

Taro explains, 'When you're a game creator and a public figure, you attract attention, including from individuals who may say nasty things. While you can't fully retaliate, Kamiya's approach of blocking and responding is a net positive. It sends a message that game creators have boundaries, and it encourages others to treat them with respect.'

Kamiya agrees, noting that his online behavior is a stark contrast to his in-person demeanor and professional conduct. He acknowledges the challenge of managing the volume and intensity of negative comments, but also finds comfort in the idea that his online presence serves as a deterrent to those who might otherwise mistreat game creators.

Taro and Kamiya's friendship and professional relationship are a testament to the idea that being assertive and standing up for oneself can be a positive influence in the gaming industry. Their unique approaches to online interactions showcase the importance of setting boundaries and not tolerating disrespect, even in the face of criticism and negative feedback.

