Yoel Romero vs Bo Nickal Fight Canceled - Weight Miss Drama (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated fight between Yoel Romero and Bo Nickal has been canceled, and the belt is now up for grabs! But wait, there's a twist—Romero has been stripped of his title due to a weight miss, leaving Nickal without a match.

This controversial situation has left the MMA world buzzing. The former UFC middleweight contender, Romero, was unable to make weight for the 205lb bout, while Nickal successfully met the requirements. The fight, which has been plagued by bad luck, was previously canceled due to an injury to Nickal, a wrestling legend with a significant age gap between the two competitors.

But here's where it gets even more intriguing: unlike MMA, wrestling matches have same-day weigh-ins, designed to prevent extreme weight cuts and ensure athlete safety. However, this also means fights can be canceled mere hours before the event, as was the case here.

Romero, a fighter with a unique background, will now face Stephen Buchanan, who also missed weight for his scheduled bout. This new matchup will be in an 'unlimited weight class' and has been moved down the card. Meanwhile, Nickal is left without a fight, despite being awarded the RAF light-heavyweight title.

The RAF President, Chad Bronstein, released a statement confirming the weigh-in issue and the subsequent changes to the card. He acknowledged the disappointment and assured fans that the event would still be an exciting one, with a stacked wrestling card.

And this is the part that has fans talking: Romero, a fighter known for his power and resilience, has been stripped of his interim champion status. Bo Nickal, the challenger, is now recognized as the undisputed RAF light-heavyweight champion at 205lb.

What do you think about this unexpected turn of events? Is it fair that Romero lost his title due to a weight miss? Should there be more flexibility in weight requirements for such highly anticipated fights? Share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below. The world of MMA is full of surprises, and this is one for the history books!

