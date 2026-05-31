YMAA: Unveiling Morocco's Architectural Talent, Third Edition (2026)

The Young Moroccan Architecture Award (YMAA) is back for its third edition, and it's bigger and bolder than ever. This prestigious competition, organized by Archimedia Group and sponsored by Roca Maroc, is a beacon for emerging talent in the architectural world. With a focus on showcasing innovative and culturally impactful designs, the YMAA is not just about the awards; it's a platform for learning, growth, and professional development. This year's edition promises to be a significant step forward, expanding its scope and reach to include a more diverse range of projects and architects.

An International Outlook

One of the most exciting developments is the introduction of the "Young African Architects" category, which opens the competition to practitioners across the continent. This move is a strategic step towards integrating African architectural production into the platform and fostering a more connected regional dialogue. By doing so, the YMAA is not only promoting young talent but also contributing to the global conversation on architecture, challenging the notion that Moroccan architecture operates in isolation.

Another significant addition is the "Moroccan architects abroad" category, addressing a gap in previous editions. This category recognizes the global presence and recognition of Moroccan architects working on international projects, ensuring their contributions are not overlooked. By doing so, the YMAA is not just celebrating local talent but also highlighting the international impact of Moroccan architecture.

Furthermore, the inclusion of the "Landscape Architecture" category brings much-deserved attention to the often-overlooked landscape architects who work behind the scenes on larger projects. This addition underscores the YMAA's commitment to a comprehensive approach to architecture, recognizing the importance of all facets of the field.

A Learning Experience

Beyond the awards and trophies, the YMAA is about the experience. Participation in the competition is a learning curve for young architects, providing them with a platform to compare, question, and discuss their projects in a public setting. It also exposes them to a professional ecosystem where not every submission can win, but every participation counts. This fosters a sense of community and encourages continuous improvement.

Jordi Batlló, Managing Director of Roca Maroc, emphasized the role of the YMAA in giving visibility to emerging architects and architecture students. He noted that the award is not only about recognition but also about the participation itself, which can create access to networks, exchanges, and wider professional opportunities within the architectural field.

A Platform for Growth

The YMAA is more than just an award; it's a catalyst for growth and development in the architectural community. By expanding its scope and reach, the competition is not just celebrating talent but also nurturing it. The inclusion of new categories and the recognition of international talent demonstrate the YMAA's commitment to a more inclusive and diverse architectural landscape. As the competition continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moroccan architecture, both locally and globally.