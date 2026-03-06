Yimi Garcia Won’t Be Ready for Blue Jays’ Opening Day | What It Means for the Bullpen (2026)

Here’s a tough pill to swallow for Blue Jays fans: Yimi Garcia, the seasoned reliever many hoped would bolster the bullpen, won’t be ready for Opening Day. But here’s where it gets controversial—is the team making the right call by prioritizing his long-term health over immediate availability?

Garcia’s 2025 season came to an abrupt end last September when he underwent surgery to address scar tissue in his throwing elbow. Now, as the 2026 season looms, the 35-year-old right-hander is still on the mend. In a recent conversation with Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Garcia confirmed he’s ‘100 percent’ certain he won’t be pitching when the Blue Jays kick off their season on March 27. While this news might sting, there’s a silver lining: Garcia insists he feels ‘better than last season’ and could start throwing off a mound as early as this week. Still, the team is taking a cautious approach, likely placing him on the 15-day injured list to ensure he’s fully recovered.

And this is the part most people miss—Garcia’s injury history isn’t just a minor hiccup. Over the past two seasons, he’s spent more time on the IL than on the mound, battling everything from elbow neuritis and inflammation to a shoulder impingement and a sprained ankle. Since July 2, 2025, he hasn’t pitched a single game, thanks to recurring elbow issues during his ankle rehab. For a pitcher entering his mid-30s—Garcia turns 36 in August—this pattern raises serious questions about his durability.

Yet, when healthy, Garcia has been a force. Over his last 60 innings, he’s posted a solid 3.60 ERA and an impressive 30.5% strikeout rate. However, his walk rate jumped from 7.8% in 2024 to 13.3% in 2025, a red flag that could be injury-related. Is this a temporary setback, or a sign of decline? The Blue Jays clearly believe in his potential, re-signing him to a two-year, $15MM deal last winter despite his injury history. They envision him as a key late-game asset alongside Louis Varland and new addition Tyler Rogers, setting up closer Jeff Hoffman.

But here’s the million-dollar question: Can Garcia stay healthy long enough to make a difference? If he had been available last season, might the Blue Jays have clinched the World Series? And moving forward, is the team’s patience with his recovery a wise investment, or a risky gamble?** Weigh in below—do you think Garcia’s return will be worth the wait, or is the team setting itself up for disappointment?