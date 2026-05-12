Yilan Hotel's Plastic Bottle Mountain: A Public Health Hazard (2026)

A Yilan hotel has been ordered to clean up a massive pile of plastic bottles on its roof, or face fines, after neighbors complained about the potential health and safety hazards. The hotel owner's elderly mother had been using the rooftop to grow vegetables and began collecting plastic bottles to secure fabric covering the soil. Over time, the collection grew to an impressive 'mountain' of bottles, prompting neighbors to report the property owners to the county government. The Yilan County government responded by sending officials to inspect the rooftop, who discovered violations of the Building Act and Waste Disposal Act. The owner was warned to improve the situation or face fines ranging from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 for the former and NT$1,200 to NT$6,000 for the latter. Additionally, the owner was instructed to clean up standing water containers, which can be breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Follow-up inspections are scheduled to ensure compliance.

Yilan Hotel's Plastic Bottle Mountain: A Public Health Hazard (2026)

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