In a dramatic turn of events, Saudi-backed forces have reclaimed control of Yemen's strategic Hadramout province, marking a significant victory in the ongoing civil war. The battle for Hadramout, a region rich in oil and a focal point of the conflict, has been intense, with the Saudi-led coalition and its Emirati allies clashing against southern separatists backed by the UAE. The Saudi-backed National Shield Forces, welcomed by residents as they entered Mukalla, have now secured the area, following days of relentless Saudi airstrikes and military maneuvers. This development comes amidst rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have been at odds over economic interests and regional dominance, particularly in the Red Sea region. The Saudi-led coalition's efforts to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government have been met with resistance from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group backed by the UAE. The STC's move into Hadramout and Mahra provinces, coupled with the Saudi airstrikes on their positions, has led to a complex power struggle. The Saudi foreign ministry has announced plans for a conference in Riyadh, inviting all southern factions to discuss solutions for the southern cause, indicating a potential diplomatic effort to resolve the conflict. However, the outcome of this initiative remains uncertain, as the STC has expressed skepticism about the dialogue's effectiveness in addressing the political issues plaguing Yemen. The civil war in Yemen has raged on for over a decade, with the Houthis controlling much of the north and the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government in the south. The UAE's support for the separatists adds another layer of complexity to the conflict, further straining relations between the neighboring countries.
Yemen Conflict: Saudi-backed Forces Retake Hadramout, Tensions Rise (2026)
References
- https://apnews.com/article/yemen-separatists-mukalla-saudi-forces-85bf58559c19afa2851f777ceb970831
- https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/finlands-battle-fake-news-starts-preschool-classrooms-128902330
- https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/08/europe/russia-ballistic-missile-strikes-ukraine-intl-hnk
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly1kn0mx3do
- https://apnews.com/article/china-canada-carney-trump-us-tariffs-economy-c8227349417cd2fdd134e8a4894bc1e5
- https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-pledges-2-billion-humanitarian-support-un-state-department-says-2025-12-29/
Top Articles
Dakar 2026: Nasser Al-Attiyah's Comeback - Stage 6 Highlights
Britney Spears' International Comeback: Supporting Her Son's Musical Journey
Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Michigan Running Back?
Latest Posts
Environmental Health Perspectives: A New Chapter with ACS Publications
Denver Gas Stations: What to Do If You Got Contaminated Fuel
Recommended Articles
- Unboxing and Review: Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 - Astrotrain, Snarl, and More!
- Tacko Fall: The 7'6" Giant Dominating the NBA Celebrity Game | Tallest Players in NBA History
- Trump's Voter ID Push: A Constitutional Battle
- Sean Strickland: The ONLY Fighter Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev?
- Anchorage School Closures: 3 Elementary Schools Proposed for Shutdown - What Parents Need to Know
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2026: Rome Flynn MVP, Team Giannis Wins! | Highlights & Recap
- WWE SmackDown Highlights: Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn's Epic Clash
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Theme Song Released
- Au Pair's Shocking Role in Double Homicide: 10-Year Sentence
- Imran Khan's Move to Islamabad Jail: Government's Plan and PTI Founder's Health Concerns
- College Baseball History! 3 Grand Slams in One Game by Tyce Armstrong
- Bengals Assistant Jordan Salkin Moves Into A Familiar Room
- Zach LaVine's Season-Ending Surgery: Impact on the Sacramento Kings
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Theme Song Released
- Jim Byrne's Legacy: From Champion Jockey to Racing Advocate | Racing Queensland
- Unboxing and Review: Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 - Astrotrain, Snarl, and More!
- Zach LaVine's Season-Ending Surgery: What It Means for the Kings and the Playoffs
- Steve Cohen Reacts to Edwin Díaz Joining Dodgers: 'Perplexing' Decision Explained
- Day 3 Recap: Olympic Hockey Surprises and Highlights
- Anthony Albanese Outsmarts the Liberal Leadership Showdown | Can a Soufflé Rise Twice?
- Aussie Mom Turns $100K Gamble into a Multi-Million Dollar Business: Oh Flossy's Success Story
- Ashes star’s snub fuels World Cup chase: YouTube video ideas & SEO blueprint
- Manly Sea Eagles Face Legal Battle: Family Files Lawsuit Over Player's Death
- South Carolina Baseball: KJ Scobey's Walk-Off Home Run Seals Doubleheader Sweep
- Unboxing and Review: Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 - Astrotrain, Snarl, and More!
- General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie Wakes, Nathan Blindsided & Carly-Jason Reunion
- Rivian R2: Buy Now or Wait for LiDAR? Honest Advice for Buyers
- I'm Sorry, Prime Minister: A Hilarious Reunion with Hacker and Sir Humphrey
- Kevin Fiala Injured: Taken Off Ice on Stretcher in Switzerland vs Canada Olympic Hockey
- Zac Gallen Re-Signs with Arizona Diamondbacks: 2026 Season Preview
- Shohei Ohtani's Unstoppable Drive: Aiming for Cy Young and More
- Sean Strickland: The ONLY Fighter Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev?
- Bengals Assistant Jordan Salkin Moves Into A Familiar Room
- The Comeback's 12-Year Journey: A Satirical Take on Hollywood's Evolution
- Will allowing more Hong Kong schools to use English be too testing for pupils?
- Sean Strickland: The ONLY Fighter Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev?
- AI Hype vs. Reality: Learning from Covid's Exponential Lessons
- NRL Charity Shield 2026: Dragons vs Rabbitohs - Unveiling the Recruits and Starting Lineups
- Heartbreaking Theft: Priceless Egyptian Artifacts Stolen from Museum in Brisbane
- The Farrer Race: A Political Saga and the Rise of an Unexpected Winner
- Super Bowl Contenders 2026: Who's Got the Best Chance to Win?
- UFC’s Sean Strickland KNOCKS OUT Comedian Preacher Lawson in Sparring! 😱 (Full Story)
- South Carolina Baseball: KJ Scobey's Walk-Off Home Run Seals Doubleheader Sweep
- Steve Cohen Reacts to Edwin Díaz Joining Dodgers: 'Perplexing' Decision Explained
- Jim Byrne's Legacy: From Champion Jockey to Racing Advocate | Racing Queensland
- Sean Strickland: 'I'm the Only One Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev' - UFC Title Shot?
- Witzer Pre-Season Challenge: Highlights and Analysis
- How Relationship Confidence Boosts Your Health: A Scientific Study
- John Kelton's Morphettville Racing Tips | February 14, 2026
- AFL Stars Speak Out: Unhealthy Food Relationships and Body Image Struggles
- Charles Oliveira's Stunning Transformation: Training for UFC 326
- Breaking News: New DNA Evidence in Nancy Guthrie Case - PCSD and FBI Update
- Philly Special! V.J. Edgecombe's MVP Performance at NBA Rising Stars 2026 | Team Vince Wins!
- Sean Strickland: 'I'm the Only One Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev' - UFC Title Shot?
- Elderly Man Kidnapped in Sydney: Case of Mistaken Identity? | Latest Update
- How a $100k Gamble Turned Oh Flossy into a Global Kid-Safe Makeup Brand
- Trump's Voter ID Push: A Constitutional Battle
- Matt Weston's Historic Skeleton Gold: Team GB's Winter Olympics Triumph!
- Iowa's Hydrogen Rush: Unlocking a New Natural Resource
- Breaking News: New DNA Evidence in Nancy Guthrie Case - PCSD and FBI Update
- Baylor Slugger Tyce Armstrong Hits 3 Grand Slams in a Game, Making History
- Breaking: New DNA Evidence in Nancy Guthrie Case – What We Know So Far
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary: Unveiling the Official Theme Song
- Kevin Fiala Injured: Taken Off Ice on Stretcher in Switzerland vs Canada Olympic Hockey
- US Military's Deadly Strikes: 3 Killed in Caribbean Boat Attack
- Can a Soufflé Rise Once? Albanese's Sharp Jibe at New Liberal Leaders
- Tom Bruce's Journey: From New Zealand to Scotland via India | T20 World Cup
- Charles Oliveira's Stunning Transformation: Training for UFC 326
- John Kelton's Morphettville Racing Tips | February 14, 2026
- The Comeback's 12-Year Journey: A Satirical Take on Hollywood's Evolution
- Iowa's Hydrogen Rush: Lawmakers Weigh Regulations for a New Energy Frontier
- Super Bowl Contenders 2026: Who's Got the Best Chance to Win?
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Theme Song Released
- Elderly Man Kidnapped in Sydney: Case of Mistaken Identity? | Latest Update
- Sean Strickland: 'I'm the Only One Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev' - UFC Title Shot?
- Aussie Mom Turns $100K Gamble into a Multi-Million Dollar Business: Oh Flossy's Success Story
- College Baseball History! 3 Grand Slams in One Game by Tyce Armstrong
- College Baseball History! 3 Grand Slams in One Game by Tyce Armstrong
- Anchorage School District's Latest Plan: 3 Elementary Schools Face Closure
- Kevin Fiala Injured: Taken Off Ice on Stretcher in Switzerland vs Canada Olympic Hockey
- Steve Cohen Reacts to Edwin Díaz Joining Dodgers: 'Perplexing' Decision Explained
- Zach LaVine's Season-Ending Surgery: Impact on the Sacramento Kings
- John Kelton's Morphettville Racing Tips | February 14, 2026
- Steve Cohen Reacts to Edwin Díaz Joining Dodgers: 'Perplexing' Decision Explained
- Aussie Mom Turns $100K Gamble into a Multi-Million Dollar Business: Oh Flossy's Success Story
- Rivian R2: Buy Now or Wait for LiDAR? Honest Advice for Buyers
- Kevin Fiala Injured: Taken Off Ice on Stretcher in Switzerland vs Canada Olympic Hockey
- Matt Weston's Golden Skeleton Run | Team GB's First Medal at Winter Olympics
- Charles Oliveira's Stunning Transformation: Training for UFC 326
- Egyptian Artefacts Stolen: Caboolture Museum Pleads for Help | What We Know
- Capercaillie Comeback: A 50% Increase at Abernethy Nature Reserve
- Sean Strickland: 'I'm the Only One Who Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev' - UFC Title Shot?
- Iowa's Hydrogen Rush: Unlocking a New Natural Resource
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary: Unveiling the Official Theme Song
- FBI Releases Suspect Description in Nancy Guthrie Case: What We Know So Far
- Bengals Assistant Jordan Salkin Moves Into A Familiar Room
- Can a Soufflé Rise Once? Albanese's Sharp Jibe at New Liberal Leaders
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary: Unveiling the Official Theme Song
- Iowa's Hydrogen Rush: Unlocking a New Natural Resource
- Will allowing more Hong Kong schools to use English be too testing for pupils?
Article information
Author: Clemencia Bogisich Ret
Last Updated:
Views: 5509
Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)
Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Clemencia Bogisich Ret
Birthday: 2001-07-17
Address: Suite 794 53887 Geri Spring, West Cristentown, KY 54855
Phone: +5934435460663
Job: Central Hospitality Director
Hobby: Yoga, Electronics, Rafting, Lockpicking, Inline skating, Puzzles, scrapbook
Introduction: My name is Clemencia Bogisich Ret, I am a super, outstanding, graceful, friendly, vast, comfortable, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.