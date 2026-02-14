Yemen Conflict: Saudi-backed Forces Retake Hadramout, Tensions Rise (2026)

In a dramatic turn of events, Saudi-backed forces have reclaimed control of Yemen's strategic Hadramout province, marking a significant victory in the ongoing civil war. The battle for Hadramout, a region rich in oil and a focal point of the conflict, has been intense, with the Saudi-led coalition and its Emirati allies clashing against southern separatists backed by the UAE. The Saudi-backed National Shield Forces, welcomed by residents as they entered Mukalla, have now secured the area, following days of relentless Saudi airstrikes and military maneuvers. This development comes amidst rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have been at odds over economic interests and regional dominance, particularly in the Red Sea region. The Saudi-led coalition's efforts to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government have been met with resistance from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group backed by the UAE. The STC's move into Hadramout and Mahra provinces, coupled with the Saudi airstrikes on their positions, has led to a complex power struggle. The Saudi foreign ministry has announced plans for a conference in Riyadh, inviting all southern factions to discuss solutions for the southern cause, indicating a potential diplomatic effort to resolve the conflict. However, the outcome of this initiative remains uncertain, as the STC has expressed skepticism about the dialogue's effectiveness in addressing the political issues plaguing Yemen. The civil war in Yemen has raged on for over a decade, with the Houthis controlling much of the north and the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government in the south. The UAE's support for the separatists adds another layer of complexity to the conflict, further straining relations between the neighboring countries.