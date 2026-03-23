Yasmin Le Bon's Marriage Secrets: Laughter, Love, and a Long Journey (2026)

In a heartwarming Mother's Day special, HELLO!'s Second Act podcast brought us an intimate conversation between model mother Yasmin Le Bon and her daughter Amber. Their discussion revealed a deep bond and a unique perspective on motherhood, marriage, and the passage of time.

The Laughter and Love of Longevity

Yasmin, now 61, has been married to Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon for an impressive 40 years. When asked about the secret to their enduring love, she shared a refreshing take: "He still makes me laugh every day. Even when I want to kill him, his humor outweighs my frustration." This lighthearted approach to marriage, especially in the face of challenges, is a testament to their resilience.

A Dragon's Evolution

Amber's recollection of her mother as a "dragon" during her childhood, taking her on photoshoots and world tours, paints a picture of a strict yet loving parent. However, Yasmin's relationship with her grandchildren is a different story. She admits to being "quite tough" with them, but also expresses a desire to be loved and adored. This evolution in her parenting style, from strict to affectionate, is a beautiful reflection of a mother's growth and the changing dynamics of family relationships.

Beyond Body Image

One of Yasmin's pearls of wisdom for her daughters is to "not get hung up on your body image." This advice, especially coming from a renowned model, carries significant weight. It suggests a shift in focus from external validation to internal well-being, a message that Amber seems to have taken to heart.

A New Chapter: Grandparenthood

With Amber still living with her and her middle daughter Saffron and her three grandchildren just a stone's throw away, Yasmin finds herself in a new role - that of a grandmother. This proximity allows for a unique and intimate relationship with her grandchildren, a far cry from the distant and formal relationship she had with her own mother.

The Passage of Time

As Yasmin reflects on turning 61, she expresses a sense of disbelief and a desire to learn and grow further. "I feel like there's so much more to do," she says. This sentiment is a reminder that age is just a number and that personal growth and development are lifelong journeys.

Final Thoughts

The Le Bon family's story is a beautiful illustration of the complexities and joys of family life. It reminds us that relationships, whether between parents and children or spouses, are dynamic and ever-evolving. Through their openness and vulnerability, Yasmin and Amber Le Bon have offered us a valuable insight into the power of love, laughter, and family bonds.