Yann LeCun Leaves Meta: The Third AI Revolution & His New Startup AMI (2026)

At 65, Yann Le Cun, a towering figure in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), is ready to embark on a bold new venture. But here’s where it gets controversial: after 12 years at Meta, he’s leaving to launch his own AI start-up, AMI (Advanced Machine Intelligence), citing strategic disagreements with the tech giant. This move isn’t just about starting a new company—it’s about spearheading what he calls the ‘third AI revolution,’ where machines will understand and interact with the physical world in ways we’ve only dreamed of. And this is the part most people miss: Le Cun believes this shift will redefine industries, from robotics to manufacturing, and he’s determined to lead the charge.

Known for his pioneering work in deep learning, which earned him the 2018 Turing Award alongside Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, Le Cun is no stranger to revolutionizing AI. His time at Meta laid the groundwork for modern AI, but now he’s setting his sights on something bigger. With AMI, he envisions a ‘global company’ headquartered in Paris, though details about funding (rumored at €500 million) and team composition remain under wraps until February. What we do know is that he’s already recruited heavy hitters like Laurent Solly, former director of Meta France, and Alex LeBrun, founder of health-focused AI start-up Nabla.

But here’s the kicker: Le Cun’s departure from Meta wasn’t just a career move—it was a statement. He’s been vocal about his critiques of the ‘authoritarian drift’ in U.S. politics, particularly under figures like Donald Trump and supporters such as Elon Musk. This raises a thought-provoking question: Can AI truly thrive in a world where technology and politics are increasingly at odds? Le Cun seems to think so, but he’s betting on a future where AI isn’t just about chatbots or data analysis—it’s about machines that can navigate and understand the real, physical world.

During a recent meeting with journalists in Paris, Le Cun hinted at AMI’s focus on industrial and robotics applications, promising breakthroughs that could reshape how we interact with technology. But as he steps into this new chapter, one can’t help but wonder: Will his vision align with the broader AI community, or will it spark debate? After all, the idea of machines mastering the physical world is both exhilarating and, for some, unsettling.

What do you think? Is Le Cun’s vision of AI’s future a game-changer, or is it too ambitious? Let us know in the comments below. As we watch AMI take shape, one thing is clear: Yann Le Cun isn’t just starting a company—he’s challenging the very boundaries of what AI can achieve.