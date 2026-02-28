The Yankees are set to acquire outfielder Yanquiel Fernández from the Rockies, reports Francys Romero of BeisbolFR. This move comes after the Rockies designated Fernández for assignment a week ago. The Yankees have yet to officially confirm the claim, but they will need to make a corresponding move to open a 40-man spot. Fernández, a 23-year-old international signing from Cuba, was once a top prospect in the Rockies' system, boosting his stock with a strong 2023 season. He hit 25 home runs across three levels, including Double-A. However, his performance has dipped since then. Fernández has taken 147 big league plate appearances with a .225/.265/.348 line and a 29.9% strikeout rate. In Triple-A, his .259/.320/.437 line translates to a 77 wRC+ in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. This decline in offense is a concern for Fernández, who doesn't steal bases frequently and is a corner outfielder with a strong arm but average defensive skills. The Rockies' recent front office overhaul, with the departure of general manager Bill Schmidt, suggests a shift in the new regime's evaluation of Fernández's potential. Despite having a minor league option remaining, the Rockies opted to bump him off the roster in favor of more experienced players like Jake McCarthy and Edouard Julien. The Yankees, currently with a crowded outfield, are projected to have Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger as regular starters, along with Giancarlo Stanton in the designated hitter spot. They have also been exploring the market for right-handed platoon players. Fernández's future with the Yankees remains uncertain, as they might try to pass him through waivers in the future. If he retains his roster spot, he will likely get regular playing time in Triple-A.
Yankees' Surprising Move: Claiming Yanquiel Fernández from Rockies (2026)
