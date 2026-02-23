Yankees Sign Dom Hamel, Waive Marco Luciano & Jayvien Sandridge - MLB Roster Moves (2026)

In a bold move that reshapes their roster, the New York Yankees have claimed right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers, while designating left-hander Jayvien Sandridge and outfielder Marco Luciano for assignment. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a strategic reshuffling or a risky gamble on unproven talent? Let’s dive into the details and explore the implications.

The Yankees’ decision clears roster spots for Hamel and newly signed star Cody Bellinger, whose five-year deal was finalized just yesterday. Hamel, who turns 27 in March, made his major league debut with the Mets last September, pitching a scoreless inning—his only appearance at the big league level so far. His journey has been a whirlwind: claimed by the Orioles and Rangers in quick succession, then designated for assignment by Texas earlier this month after they signed Jakob Junis.

Hamel’s path to the majors hasn’t been straightforward. Originally developed as a starting pitcher in the Mets’ system, control issues pushed him to the bullpen in 2025. Last year, he logged 67 2/3 innings across 31 Triple-A appearances, 11 of which were opener-style starts. While his 5.32 ERA isn’t impressive, he struck out 25.2% of batters and improved his walk rate to 7.4%. His fastball sits in the low 90s, complemented by a cutter, slider, and changeup. The Yankees could retain him as minor league depth or risk losing him again by placing him back on waivers. And this is the part most people miss: With less than three years of service time, Hamel can’t refuse an outright assignment, giving the Yankees flexibility.

Now, let’s talk about Marco Luciano. Once a top prospect, Luciano’s star has dimmed as he’s bounced between teams via waivers. His .217/.286/.304 career batting line in the majors, coupled with a 35.7% strikeout rate, hasn’t inspired confidence. Even his Triple-A numbers (.227/.351/.401) are underwhelming, despite the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League environment. At just 24, with under a year of service time, Luciano remains an intriguing project—but is he worth the gamble? Here’s the controversial question: Are teams clinging to his former potential, or is there still a breakout waiting to happen?

Jayvien Sandridge, who turns 27 next month, made his major league debut with the Yankees last July—a rocky outing against the Mets. Despite striking out two batters, he walked three and allowed a home run to Pete Alonso. His minor league stats tell a similar story: high strikeout rates (32.7%) but alarming control issues (11.4% walk rate, six wild pitches). With a fastball averaging 95 mph and a splitter-slider mix, Sandridge’s stuff is intriguing, but his command remains a red flag. The real debate: Can he refine his control enough to become a reliable reliever?

As Luciano and Sandridge enter DFA limbo, their futures hang in the balance. Luciano, in particular, could be a low-risk, high-reward pickup for a team willing to bet on his upside. Sandridge, with his electric stuff, might appeal to clubs seeking bullpen depth—if they’re willing to address his inconsistencies.

