Yankees Roster Cuts: Who's In and Who's Out for Spring Training 2026 (2026)

Just as the Yankees' spring training kicks into high gear, the team has already started making tough decisions, and some fan favorites are feeling the heat. With full-squad workouts underway in Tampa, Florida, the Yankees have begun trimming their roster, signaling the start of a competitive season ahead. But here's where it gets interesting: who’s staying, and who’s packing their bags? Let’s dive in.

On Tuesday, the Yankees made two notable cuts, reassigning catcher/first baseman Abrahan Gutierrez and pitcher Alexander Cornielle to the minor-league camp. This move might seem straightforward, but it’s part of a larger strategy to shape a championship-caliber team. Additionally, outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, further refining the roster.

The Yankees are set to kick off their Grapefruit League schedule this Friday with a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota. Leading the charge will be right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, the team’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings. But here’s the part most people miss: these early decisions are just the beginning of a series of moves designed to meet the 26-player limit by the March 25 season opener in San Francisco.

Let’s take a closer look at the players involved. Abrahan Gutierrez, a 26-year-old Venezuelan catcher/first baseman, spent the 2025 season with the Pirates’ organization. In 32 games, he batted .235 with one home run and six RBIs. Over eight professional seasons, Gutierrez has maintained a .261 career average with 29 home runs and 215 RBIs in 471 games. Is this enough to earn a spot on the big league roster? That’s the million-dollar question.

Alexander Cornielle, a 24-year-old Dominican pitcher, signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees in December after seven years with the Milwaukee Brewers. Standing at 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Cornielle posted a 5-9 record with a 3.81 ERA in 26 starts for Double-A Biloxi and three starts for Triple-A Nashville last season. His potential is clear, but will he crack the majors this year? Only time will tell.

Currently, the Yankees have 67 players in camp, including recent signee Rafael Montero, a right-handed reliever who remains in the Dominican Republic due to visa issues. This delay raises questions about his readiness for the season—could it impact the team’s bullpen strategy?

Now, let’s talk about the roster. With 37 pitchers, 5 catchers, 11 infielders, 9 outfielders, and 5 utility players, the competition is fierce. But here’s where it gets controversial: some fans argue that certain non-roster players, like Marco Luciano and Ernesto Martinez Jr., deserve a closer look. Do you agree, or should the Yankees stick with their current lineup? Let us know in the comments.

See Also Ex-Dodger Walker Buehler Signs with NL West Rival Padres

Here’s a breakdown of the roster:

Pitchers (37): Michael Arias, Brendan Beck, David Bednar, Osvaldo Bido, Jake Bird, Paul Blackburn, Kyle Carr, Kervin Castro, Angel Chivilli, Harrison Cohen, Gerrit Cole, Carson Coleman, Dylan Coleman, Fernando Cruz, Yovanny Cruz, Yerry de los Santos, Camilo Doval, Drake Fellows, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Don Hamel, Chase Hampton, Bradley Hanner, Brent Headrick, Ben Hess, Tim Hill, Adam Kloffenstein, Carlos Lagrange, Travis MacGregor, Rafael Montero, Carlos Rodon, Elmer Rodriguez, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Cade Winquest, Ryan Yarbrough.

Catchers (5): J.C. Escarra, Payton Henry, Miguel Palma, Ali Sanchez, Austin Wells.

Infielders (11): Jazz Chisholm, Paul DeJong, George Lombard Jr., Ryan McMahon, Jonathan Ornelas, Ben Rice, Max Schuemann, Braden Shewmake, Zack Short, Jorbit Vivas, Anthony Volpe.

Outfielders (9): Cody Bellinger, Kenedy Corona, Jasson Dominguez, Duke Ellis, Trent Grisham, Spencer Jones, Aaron Judge, Seth Brown, Giancarlo Stanton.

Utility (5): Jose Caballero, Oswaldo Cabrera, Marco Luciano, Ernesto Martinez Jr., Amed Rosario.

Injured List: Clarke Schmidt.

As the Yankees gear up for the season, one thing is clear: every decision counts. What’s your take on the roster moves so far? Are the Yankees on the right track, or should they reconsider their strategy? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your perspective!