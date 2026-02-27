Yankees Re-Sign Cody Bellinger: 5-Year, $162.5M Deal Breakdown & Analysis (2026)

The Yankees and Cody Bellinger have reached a 5-year, $162.5 million agreement, a significant deal that solidifies the team's offensive and defensive capabilities. This contract, confirmed by a league source, comes after months of negotiations and speculation. Bellinger, a left-handed hitter, will join the Yankees' lineup alongside star player Aaron Judge, contributing to the team's offensive strength. His defensive skills in left field will also be a valuable asset.

The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, opt-out clauses after the second and third seasons, and a full no-trade clause, providing Bellinger with flexibility and security. This contract marks a return to the Yankees for Bellinger, who had a successful 2025 season, hitting .272 with 29 home runs and a .813 OPS in 152 games. His performance at Yankee Stadium was particularly impressive, with a .909 OPS, compared to .715 on the road.

Bellinger's durability and defensive skills are notable, having played at least 130 games in each of the last four seasons. He has been a consistent performer, with a strong 2025 season and a history of success, including being the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL MVP. His transition to first base in his mid-30s is expected to be smooth, further enhancing his defensive contributions.

The Yankees' decision to re-sign Bellinger addresses a key priority and allows them to focus on other roster improvements. With the addition of Bellinger, the team gains a powerful offensive and defensive player, contributing to their overall success and competitiveness in the MLB.