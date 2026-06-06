Yankees' Offseason Moves: Exploring Options Beyond Cody Bellinger (2026)

The Yankees' pursuit of Cody Bellinger has been a topic of much discussion, but it seems the two sides are taking a break from negotiations. While the Yankees have shown interest in several players, including Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, Luis Robert Jr., and Nico Hoerner, the focus has shifted to exploring alternatives. Bellinger, who spent the 2025 season in the Bronx with great success, has interest from other clubs, including the Dodgers, Giants, and Mets. The Yankees' interest in Hoerner, a free agent after 2026, has been reported, but the Cubs' stance on trading him is unclear. Hoerner's affordable salary and valuable production could be a win-now upgrade for the Yankees, but the Cubs may be looking for a pitching staff upgrade. The Yankees' uncertain shortstop situation and the potential for an infield shuffle make Hoerner an intriguing option. Meanwhile, the White Sox are rebuilding and are hoping to trade Robert at peak value, but the Yankees' interest in him is tricky to value due to his recent injuries and underperformance. The Yankees' outfield group is projected to include Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, with Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones battling for a third spot. Acquiring Hoerner or Robert could strengthen the outfield and infield, but the Yankees are also considering other options, including Tucker and Bichette, who are considering other offers. With pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in a month, the music is slowing down, and the Yankees are navigating a game of musical chairs with several key participants.