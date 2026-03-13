Yankees Offer Cody Bellinger $30M+ Per Year: Will He Stay in the Bronx? | MLB Free Agency Update (2026)

The Yankees Offer Cody Bellinger a Generous Contract, but Negotiations Hit a Snag: Sources

The New York Yankees have made a substantial offer to free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, presenting a multi-year contract with an average annual value exceeding $30 million. Bellinger's representatives, however, are pushing for a seven-year deal, creating a gap in negotiations, according to sources briefed on the talks.

The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Bellinger's potential contract would rank among the highest-paid outfielders in Major League Baseball. This elite group includes stars like Juan Soto ($51 million), Aaron Judge ($40 million), Mike Trout ($35.5 million), and Mookie Betts ($30.4 million). Christian Yelich currently holds the fifth spot at $26.9 million.

Yankees officials have expressed their desire to re-sign Bellinger, recognizing his value as a steady left-field defender and a strong lineup presence behind Judge. The prolonged negotiations suggest Bellinger's openness to returning to the Bronx.

Bellinger's representatives might be drawing parallels to recent free-agent signings. First baseman Pete Alonso secured a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Bellinger, at 30 years old, had a remarkable season, hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, accruing 5.1 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. He became just the third Yankees outfielder to surpass the 5 WAR threshold in the past decade, ranking 14th in the American League MVP voting. Bellinger's versatility also provides insurance for the Yankees in center field, right field, and at first base.

However, the Yankees may argue that while they desire Bellinger's return, other teams have been hesitant to invest long-term in players from Arizona. Bellinger's journey began with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the National League MVP in 2019. However, three years later, the Dodgers non-tendered him, leading to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The following offseason, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs, including an opt-out clause after each season. After a solid 2024, Bellinger chose not to opt out and test free agency, leading to his trade to the Yankees.

The Yankees may also highlight the five-year deals signed by Alonso and Schwarber as comparable examples. Bellinger became a free agent when he opted out of his remaining one-year, $25 million contract with the Cubs in November. During the Winter Meetings, his agent, Scott Boras, revealed that eight teams were interested in him.

Boras has a history of negotiating lengthy contracts for outfielders, including Jacoby Ellsbury (seven years, $153 million with the Yankees in 2013) and Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million with the New York Mets in 2022). Another client, Jose Altuve, signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Houston Astros when he was 33 years old.

The Yankees have also shown interest in free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, though his defensive skills may not align perfectly with the team's needs. The Yankees' left-field depth chart includes switch hitter Jasson Domínguez, a former top prospect, and top prospect Spencer Jones, both of whom have shown potential but also have defensive concerns.

The Yankees have had a relatively quiet offseason, opting to retain much of last year's roster. They have re-signed several players but are also seeking to upgrade their starting rotation. The team's strategy and negotiations with Bellinger will be crucial in shaping their future success.