Yankees Get Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 Prospects (2026)

Breaking News: The New York Yankees are shaking things up! They've just snagged left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins, signaling a bold move to bolster their starting rotation. But what does this mean for both teams? Let's dive in!

According to sources, the Yankees are giving up a quartet of promising prospects in exchange for Weathers. The Marlins will be receiving outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, along with infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus. This trade highlights the Marlins' strategy of prioritizing position players as they build their team through strategic deals.

Weathers, at 26 years old, had a challenging 2025 season, limited to only eight starts due to injuries. However, when he was on the mound, he showed promise, posting a 3.99 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 38⅓ innings. It's worth noting that Weathers was initially acquired by the Marlins from the Padres in August 2023. Over his career, he's pitched 281 innings with a 4.93 ERA.

Now, let's talk about the Yankees' perspective. Weathers provides crucial depth for a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Cam Schlittler. With Cole and Rodon recovering from injuries, Weathers offers valuable insurance. He can also be optioned to the minor leagues, giving the Yankees flexibility.

The key takeaway for the Marlins? Dillon Lewis is the big prize. They've been eyeing him in previous trade talks, even before Edward Cabrera's move to the Chicago Cubs. Lewis, a 22-year-old outfielder, was a 13th-round pick in the 2024 draft. Last season, he showcased his potential at the Yankees' Class A levels, hitting .237/.321/.445 with 22 home runs and 26 stolen bases.

But here's where it gets controversial... This trade raises questions about the long-term strategies of both teams. Are the Yankees making a smart move by investing in Weathers, given his injury history? And are the Marlins getting the right value in return?

