Yankees' David Bednar: From Pirates Closer to Bronx Savior (2026)

The Yankees had their eyes on David Bednar for years, but what was it about this Pittsburgh Pirates closer that made them so determined to acquire him? It turns out, the pursuit was more than just a casual interest; it was a calculated strategy to find their next legendary closer. Let's dive into what made Bednar such a coveted target, and how the Yankees finally landed him.

It was in late 2023 when Brian Cashman, the Yankees' General Manager, found himself at Lafayette College, not for a scouting mission, but as a proud parent. His son, Teddy, was playing there, and by chance, Pirates closer David Bednar, a distinguished alum, was giving a speech to student-athletes. This parent-teacher conference, baseball edition, quickly shifted gears. Cashman, the GM, approached Bednar, and the conversation began with a striking statement: “We’ve been trying to get you for years.” This revelation highlights just how long the Yankees had been coveting Bednar's talent.

And why wouldn't they? Bednar was a bulldog of a closer, possessing a more explosive arsenal than the Yankees' then-current closer, Clay Holmes. Furthermore, Bednar's uncomplicated, can-do personality was a stark contrast to the perceived fragility of other potential targets, like Devin Williams, who ultimately proved to be too sensitive for the intense pressure of playing in New York.

But here's where it gets controversial: The Yankees' pursuit of a closer is a never-ending quest, a shadow cast by the legendary Mariano Rivera. While Bednar has the tools, can he truly fill those colossal shoes? The pressure of New York is immense, and as we saw with Devin Williams, it can be overwhelming. Was the Yankees' belief in Bednar's ability to withstand this pressure a gamble, or a calculated certainty?

The breakthrough finally came last summer when the Pirates agreed to trade Bednar, a two-time All-Star, to the Yankees. The package included promising prospects: catchers Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez, along with outfielder Brian Sanchez. The Yankees were well aware of Bednar's 98-mph fastball and his devastating splitter – an arsenal that was undeniably elite. However, the lingering question for any player from a smaller market moving to the bright lights of New York was whether the city's intensity, and the notorious booing from the fans, would be too much.

This very intensity is what many believe sabotaged Devin Williams. Even the reliable Luke Weaver, after an exhausting workload in the 2024 World Series, saw his velocity dip, making him no longer a viable option. For the Yankees, finding the next Mariano Rivera is an almost impossible task, but Bednar presented a unique opportunity. He not only had the talent but also the potential to be the Yankees’ best closer in recent memory, and perhaps, the one with the least baggage.

Manager Aaron Boone echoed this sentiment, praising Bednar's lack of “diva” tendencies. He emphasized Bednar's exemplary attitude and resilience, noting, “He’s been through a lot in this game, rose to becoming really good, had struggles, got demoted, (then) returned to form. So he’s been through a lot.” Boone even described Bednar as “chiseled,” not for his physique, but for his toughness and mental fortitude, a quality that earned him the nickname “el oso” (the bear) among Spanish-speaking teammates.

Boone's observation about Bednar's past struggles was spot on. Last April, Bednar experienced a significant downturn, even being sent to Class-AAA for 18 days. However, his subsequent return to form with the Pirates was nothing short of spectacular: a 1.70 ERA with 50 strikeouts in just 37 innings. This remarkable comeback solidified the Yankees' resolve to acquire him.

Bednar himself admitted that the initial transition from the quieter PNC Park to the roaring atmosphere of the Bronx felt like “drinking water from a fire hose.” Yet, he quickly embraced the nightly adrenaline rush. He shared, “The fans let you know what they want, they let you know they’re passionate. And the players here, (Aaron) Judge, went out of their way to make me comfortable.” This welcoming environment, spearheaded by star players like Aaron Judge, helped Bednar integrate seamlessly.

And this is the part most people miss: Bednar's ability to adapt and thrive under pressure is what truly sets him apart. He quickly won over the fans, going 7-for-7 in save opportunities with an impressive 1.17 ERA in his final 14 appearances. This success came even though he had never experienced a pennant race, let alone a postseason. His arsenal is statistically dominant, with a 31 percent strikeout ratio last year, placing him in the 89th percentile among all MLB pitchers.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake lauded Bednar's versatility and effectiveness, stating, “He can go fastball up, splitter at the bottom of the zone, throw strikes, get swings and misses, get weak contact.” But perhaps the most significant praise came for his “makeup.” Blake described him as “Really competitive, really steady, cerebral enough without being an over-thinker. Just an overall good guy, great teammate.”

While the Yankees have historically prioritized team chemistry, their track record hasn't always been perfect. Josh Donaldson, brought in for his perceived edginess, proved to be a disappointment. Devin Williams struggled with the pressure, and Mark Leiter Jr. felt his development was hindered by how he was used. The bullpen situation had become so strained that Leiter even stopped speaking to bullpen coach Mike Harkey for two months.

However, with Donaldson retired, Williams now a Met, and Leiter moved on, the Yankees believe they have found a genuine upgrade in Bednar. He is an accomplished closer, a stand-up guy, and fearless when it counts. As Humphrey Bogart famously said in Casablanca, “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

