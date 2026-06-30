Yanis Varoufakis on Drug Admission: Ridiculous Prosecution and the West’s Fascist Turn (2026)

A shocking revelation has sparked a heated debate in Greece, with Yanis Varoufakis, the former finance minister, facing a controversial prosecution. Varoufakis, a prominent left-wing figure, has been charged with promoting drug use after openly discussing his past experience with ecstasy. But here's where it gets interesting: this admission, made almost 40 years ago, has now landed him in hot water.

Varoufakis, in a recent podcast, reminisced about taking an ecstasy pill during a Kylie Minogue concert in Sydney back in 1989. He described it as an "amazing experience" until a migraine hit a few days later. Despite this, he stands by his decision, stating, "I inhaled. I took ecstasy once, and that was it."

The 64-year-old economist and politician now faces a potential prison sentence of at least six months and fines up to €500,000. A court hearing is scheduled for December, and Varoufakis has not shied away from criticizing this prosecution, calling it "ridiculous" and indicative of a far-right turn in Western politics.

In a bold statement on X, Varoufakis wrote, "My prosecution is a symptom of the insidious new fascism spreading across the West. It's an honor to be targeted by these neo-fascists, as it gives me the platform to unite people of conscience against them."

He goes on to accuse Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, of making a deal with the far right, allowing extremists to hold prominent ministerial positions. According to Varoufakis, this has led to a situation where they can "appeal to their base" by targeting and harassing people like himself.

Varoufakis's comments have divided opinions. While some critics, including TV hosts, argue that he has abused his role as a public figure, others, like Charalampos Poulopoulos, Greece's leading drug abuse expert, defend Varoufakis's right to express his opinion freely. Poulopoulos states that Varoufakis's remarks fall short of inciting drug use and are being exploited to create political fear.

"If convicted, he'll become a hero," Poulopoulos adds, highlighting the surprising nature of this prosecution and its potential to do more harm than good.

This controversy comes at a time when Greece is grappling with its own history of strict anti-drug laws and a rising drug crisis. With heavy drug use arriving in the country alongside its economic crisis in 2010, the issue of addiction and its treatment is a complex and sensitive topic.

Varoufakis's party, MeRA25, has vowed to tackle addiction with a modern scientific approach, moving away from the outdated attitudes of the past. Varoufakis himself has pledged to continue speaking truth to power in a society he believes is plagued by hypocrisy and substance abuse.

So, what do you think? Is this prosecution a necessary step to deter drug use, or is it a politically motivated move? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!