Yamaha's MotoGP test disaster ends all hope of re-signing Fabio Quartararo

A missed opportunity or a costly mistake?

Yamaha's inability to dominate in MotoGP with Fabio Quartararo over the last few years has been a significant setback for the team. The French prodigy, who joined Yamaha in 2019, was expected to be the next big thing, but the partnership has not yielded the results it once promised.

Quartararo's early success with the Petronas SRT squad in 2019 set high expectations, with seven podiums and two close victories. However, the team's struggles with the M1 bike became evident in 2020, and the partnership crumbled by the end of the season. The 2021 season saw a brief resurgence, with Quartararo winning his maiden world title and Yamaha's first since 2015. But the M1's competitiveness waned in 2022, and Yamaha hasn't won a grand prix since.

A turning point?

Yamaha's efforts to develop a new V4 engine concept for the 2027 season have been a double-edged sword. While the team has poured resources into this project, the results have been underwhelming. Quartararo, who has been vocal about his impatience, has been pushing for a competitive package, but the V4 M1 has failed to deliver. The French rider's recent comments suggest he is considering other options, with Honda being a potential suitor.

A controversial interpretation?

The situation raises questions about Yamaha's ability to retain top talent and adapt to the ever-evolving MotoGP landscape. Some may argue that the team's struggles are a result of poor decision-making, while others might point to the challenges of developing a new engine concept. The controversy lies in the interpretation of these events and the potential consequences for Yamaha's future.

What's next for Yamaha and Quartararo?

As the 2026 season approaches, Yamaha finds itself in a challenging position. The team must decide whether to continue with the V4 engine or explore alternative solutions. For Quartararo, the decision to stay or leave will be influenced by the team's ability to provide a competitive package. The upcoming Sepang test will be crucial in determining the future of this partnership and the direction of Yamaha's MotoGP program.