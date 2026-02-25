Yamaha's Bold Move: Can They Secure Pecco Bagnaia for 2027? (2026)

The MotoGP season is set to begin, but the real drama is unfolding off the track. While the on-track battles are about to commence, the rider transfer market is the talk of the town, with negotiations already in full swing. Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin have reportedly secured their futures for 2027, with Quartararo joining Honda and Martin signing with Yamaha. This is according to our colleagues at Motorsport, who have been keeping a close eye on the developments.

What's certain is that Yamaha is the most active in these negotiations. With Paolo Pavesio at the helm, the Italian manager has a clear vision and a strategic approach. Pavesio's working style is characterized by cunning, clarity, and a bit of cynicism. He's not one to waste time; he prefers to take decisive action. This was evident in the Toprak deal, where he swiftly brought his protégé to MotoGP last spring, and now, he's set his sights on Martin's replacement.

The plan to revive Yamaha's glory days includes a new top-level target: Pecco Bagnaia. According to reports, Pavesio has a substantial budget of 10 to 12 million euros, which has already been instrumental in securing Martin's contract. This financial muscle could now be the key to landing Bagnaia, as Yamaha aims to offer him a contract worth around €5 million to entice him away from Aprilia.

In this early market, Bagnaia has seemingly taken a backseat, with Japanese manufacturers not considering him their top choice. However, Aprilia, one of the factory teams willing to welcome him, must now contend with Yamaha's purchasing power. Yamaha is ready to secure its second major signing of the winter, making it a fierce competitor in the rider transfer market.

Meanwhile, Aprilia appears to have already locked down a rider for 2027. Marco Bezzecchi is close to renewing his contract, and while nothing is official yet, Bezzecchi is one step away from extending his adventure with the Noale-based manufacturer until 2028. Yamaha has recently courted him, but Bezzecchi has apparently chosen to stay with Aprilia. The question remains: who will be his teammate? Enea Bastianini, leaving Tech3 and hungry for redemption, or Alex Marquez, a valid alternative despite his happiness with Gresini?

The MotoGP world is abuzz with speculation, and the rider transfer market is a key battleground. As the season approaches, the drama continues, and the fate of these riders hangs in the balance. Will Yamaha secure Bagnaia, or will Aprilia prevail? The answer lies in the hands of these talented athletes and the strategic maneuvers of their teams.