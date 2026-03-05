Yamaha RMAX Side-by-Side Adventure: Exploring Crown King, Arizona (2026)

An Ironic Adventure in Yamaha's RMAX Side-By-Side

Bradshaw Mountains, Arizona. Rumors of the ride to Crown King had been heard. It's a challenging trail in a 4x4, one person told me. Another warned, 'It will take longer than you think.' Aside from these whispers, my knowledge of the secluded old mining town had come from friends in the pine-covered Prescott, Arizona. They insisted I visit Crown King and, more importantly, the Crown King Saloon, which opened in 1916 and remains one of Arizona's oldest continuously operating saloons.

Perched high in the Bradshaw Mountains, Crown King now has just 100 full-time residents. In the late 1800s, however, it was home to thousands, primarily employees of the nearby Crowned King Mine, once the largest in the Bradshaw Mountains. Over 500 structures, including boardinghouses, saloons, general stores, and restaurants, dotted the landscape during the mining era.

A narrow-gauge railroad, constructed in 1904 to aid mining operations, was abandoned in 1926 due to water scarcity and high transportation costs. The old railroad bed now serves as the main access road to Crown King.

I received an invitation to test Yamaha's latest accessories for their RMAX machine. The plan was to leave the Phoenix valley's warm winter embrace and ascend over 5,000 feet into the Bradshaw Mountains. Two routes to Crown King exist. The conventional route takes you up Interstate-17 to Cordes Lake, then west on Crown King Road through Cleator and up a well-maintained gravel road. The other, more adventurous route, known as 'the back way to Crown King,' is a 26-mile off-road journey starting at Lake Pleasant, passing through old mines, over obstacles, and offering stunning views in the Prescott National Forest.

Upon arrival at the staging area near Lake Pleasant, the temperature was unseasonably warm at 9 a.m., around 70 degrees. But cooler temperatures awaited us at 5,700 feet. I settled into my 2026 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 XT-R, the most nimble RMAX model. The RMAX was equipped with various GYTR accessories, including soft upper door windows, a 3D windshield, sliding glass rear window, front 'overfenders,' bash plate, 60W LED light bar, and a WARN winch.

My primary focus was the new heater system and soft upper doors, designed to protect occupants from rain, wind, mud, and light trail debris. The upper doors, made from Sur Last 300 denier nylon and clear vinyl, are secured with a permanent riveted snap system. The vinyl windows can be unzipped, rolled up, and secured with straps when not in use.

As we left the staging area, the temperature rose to 80 degrees, so I rolled down the windows and cranked up the MTX audio system. We headed north into the Prescott National Forest. The trail passed through the Tule Creek Homestead and an abandoned settlement along French Creek. The road was wide and easy to navigate, allowing for high speeds.

The RMAX proved stable at speed, thanks to its 64-inch width, 30-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires, and FOX 2.0 QS3 shocks. The 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor, producing 108-hp, is powered by Yamaha's 'Ultramatic' CVT transmission and an on-command four-way locking differential. While not quick off the line, it delivers ample power in the upper RPM range, especially in Sport mode.

Four driving modes are available: Sport, Trail, Crawl, and Turf. Sport mode is ideal for wide, sweeping dirt roads, Trail mode for maintaining formation with other RMAX units, and Crawl mode for navigating substantial rock formations. Turf mode is perfect for leaving campgrounds or undisturbed terrain, as it unlocks the rear differential for tighter turning and single-wheel propulsion.

After reaching 'CK Rock' at 11 miles, the trail became more challenging, narrowing and climbing towards Crown King. Numerous obstacles required careful navigation, but the RMAX, in Crawl mode and 4-Low, effortlessly tackled them. With the soft upper door open, I guided the tires, floor-to-floor, and let the 'Ultramatic' transmission and FOX suspension handle the rest.

Despite the temperature not dropping significantly as we climbed higher, the heater system proved its worth. I fired it up with the soft upper doors closed, ensuring a comfortable environment even if the weather turned harsh. I've endured cold winter rides in a UTV without doors, with snow and mud flinging into the cab. The fully enclosed cab and soft upper doors, along with the new heater, offer a much-needed improvement.

I wondered how much more enjoyable my winter adventure in Moab would have been with a fully enclosed cab and heater. Perhaps another winter ride in Moab, with the heater on full blast, windows up, and snow and mud covering the cab while navigating Poison Spider and Hell's Revenge, would be the perfect test.

S'More Side-By-Sides

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Rideapart.com?

Take our 3-minute survey: https://www.rideapart.com/survey/2025/