XRP Price Prediction: 40% Surge Ahead? | XRP/BTC Technical Analysis (2026)

Could XRP Be on the Verge of a Massive Rally? A Historic Pattern Just Reappeared, and It’s Raising Eyebrows.

Here’s a bold claim: XRP might be gearing up for a significant move, and history could be repeating itself in a big way. But here’s where it gets controversial—while many are focused on Bitcoin’s dominance, XRP’s performance against BTC is quietly flashing a signal that’s hard to ignore. A crypto analyst named Austin recently pointed out that the last time XRP broke above a specific resistance level against Bitcoin, it triggered a staggering 40% surge in just one week. And guess what? That same level is being tested again right now.

The Breakout Level That Could Change Everything

Let’s dive into the details. On the XRP/BTC chart, the critical level to watch is 0.00002168. This isn’t just any number—it’s the same threshold that, when breached previously, sent XRP soaring. But here’s the part most people miss: this wasn’t a result of Bitcoin’s price crashing; it was XRP’s own strength that drove the rally. In fact, when XRP broke through this level last time, it not only surged 40% against Bitcoin but also skyrocketed over 50% against the US dollar in the following week.

A Look Back at the Last Breakout

To put this into perspective, during the previous breakout, XRP climbed from around $2 to above $3.60 in just eight days—a jaw-dropping 52.9% gain. Trading volume exploded during this period, propelling XRP to a new all-time high of $3.65. Now, as XRP/BTC hovers around the same level again, the latest daily candlestick is showing green, indicating that XRP is outperforming Bitcoin. History tells us that when this happens decisively, it often precedes a broader price expansion. Austin suggests that breaking through this level once more could be a harbinger of another big move.

Current Market Structure: What’s Next for XRP?

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Since hitting $3.65 in July 2025, XRP has been stuck in a corrective trend against the US dollar, marked by lower highs and lower lows. The recent selloff pushed XRP below $1.15 in early February, though it has since rebounded to $1.46 at the time of writing. The immediate goal? Closing daily candlesticks above $1.50.

If XRP/BTC can convincingly close above 0.00002168, it could signal a momentum shift, potentially drawing attention to higher resistance levels like $1.90 and $2.10 on the USD chart. A stronger continuation might even pave the way for retesting deeper supply zones. If history repeats itself, and XRP rallies 52% from current levels, we could see it approaching the $2.30 region.

The Controversial Question: Is History Doomed to Repeat Itself?

Here’s where it gets thought-provoking: While technical patterns can be powerful indicators, markets are never guaranteed to behave the same way twice. Is this historic level a reliable predictor of future gains, or is it just a coincidence? And more importantly, are you convinced that XRP is poised for another breakout, or do you think this time is different? Let’s spark a discussion—share your thoughts in the comments below!